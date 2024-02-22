Entertainment News

Pammy Maye Accused Of Killing 5yr Old Has 1st Day In Court

Published on February 22, 2024

Aerial View of Downtown Columbus on Clear Day

Source: halbergman / Getty

An Amber Alert was issued in Ohio for a 5-year-old boy named Darnell Taylor last seen with his 48-year-old foster mother, Pammy Maye. Her car was found in the Cleveland Brooklyn area.  The fear was that Pammy Maye would or had harmed little Darnell.   Our worst fears came to fruition when Pammy Maye was found in Cleveland then told authorities where to find Darnell Taylor, in a sewage drain, dead.

Today that creepy smile of Pammy Maye, that we were inundated with during the Amber Alert, was deleted from her face while sporting a beige jail uniform as she faced her first day in court.

Prosecutors in Franklin County Municipal Court said Pammy Maye suffocated 5 year old Darnell Taylor and left his body in a sewage drain. Judge Cynthia Ebner ordered Maye held on $4 million bond on charges of murder, kidnapping and endangering children,  $1 million bond for the kidnapping charge and a $3 million bond for the murder charge.

Take a look at the video below

