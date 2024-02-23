Injuries Suffered Following A Brawl On Cleveland’s RTA Healthline

CLOSE

Wednesday some students from John Hay School, got on Cleveland’s RTA Healthline and started harassing some senior citizens that were on the bus. Some other passengers stepped in to help the senior citizens and that’s when an all out brawl broke out with some being injured and a woman screaming for help about her baby. The whole ordeal was captured on a video recorded by a passenger who doesn’t want to be revealed.

“Would you want somebody to harass your grandparents? You gotta look at it like that though,” said bus rider Keyona Jones.

A spokesperson with RTA said the fight took place on the Healthline on Euclid Avenue and that both juveniles and adults were involved. He said several people were hurt and taken to University Hospital. An RTA spokesperson said GCRTA’s Transit Police Department is investigating.

