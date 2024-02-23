Entertainment News

Injuries Suffered Following A Brawl On Cleveland’s RTA Healthline

Published on February 23, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
CLOSE
Cleveland Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Wednesday some students from John Hay School, got on Cleveland’s RTA Healthline and started harassing some senior citizens that were on the bus.  Some other passengers stepped in to help the senior citizens and that’s when an all out brawl broke out with some being injured and a woman screaming for help about her baby.  The whole ordeal was captured on a video recorded by a passenger who doesn’t want to be revealed.

“Would you want somebody to harass your grandparents? You gotta look at it like that though,” said bus rider Keyona Jones.

A spokesperson with RTA said the fight took place on the Healthline on Euclid Avenue and that both juveniles and adults were involved. He said several people were hurt and taken to University Hospital.  An RTA spokesperson said GCRTA’s Transit Police Department is investigating.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close