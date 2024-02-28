Wendy Williams Publicist Shawn Zanotti Speaks Out

CLOSE

Plenty of blame is being pushed around following the shockingly, disturbing, two day premier of ‘Where Is Wendy’ that aired on Lifetime this past weekend. Viewers felt that many people are taking advantage of Wendy including the producers of ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ The producers of ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’ then explained themselves following the revelation that Wendy Williams has dementia. eOne producer Mark Ford along with executive producer Erica Hanson and Lifetime’s Brie Miranda Bryant sat down with The Hollywood Reporter via Zoom to discuss why they continued to film Wendy’s deteriorating mental condition and what they’re hoping to accomplish by releasing the footage. According to producers they would never had rolled the cameras had they known about the dementia however the more they filmed they became fearful to stop filming, what was going around the legendary daytime television host.

Another person that has been getting dragged since the airing is Wendy’s newest team member publicist Shawn Zanotti, who Wendy told she wish she would get liposuction, before she then had Zanotti whisked her away without permission from Wendy Williams manager or guardian. Many viewers thought that Shawn Zanotti took advantage of Wendy as well as took a blind eye to Wendy Williams drinking that others were trying to keep Wendy from doing.

Shawn Zanotti is now responding, speaking her truth which is she agrees that Wendy Williams was being exploited but not by her but by the producers of ‘Where Is Wendy’.

Shawn Zanotti spoke her truth in an exclusive interview with NBC (the network that Zannotti took Wendy Williams to got meet with in LA without permission).

“I felt that [Williams] was being exploited,” “She thought we were focusing on the comeback of her career. … She would be mortified. There’s no way you can convince me that she would be OK with looking and seeing herself in that way.” “That is not the project that [Williams] signed up for. That’s not the project [the producers] brought to me. That’s not what I told her this was going to be about,” “There were a lot of good moments. None of those good moments were shown,”

According to Shawn Zanotti, she has not spoken to Wendy Williams since she entered a treatment facility in April, said she is still employed as her publicist.