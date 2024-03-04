CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines

ATLANTA, Ga. — The CDC says Americans with COVID no longer have to isolate for five days.
The agency revealed new guidance for COVID and other respiratory infections Friday. But, it added that it urges those who end isolation to wear a mask and limit close contact with others.
New guidelines say those with COVID can return to normal daily activities if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours without the help of medications or if their symptoms have been improving.
The agency’s director said the goal “is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness, while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed.”
