WE GROWN NOW Film Starring Jurnee Smollet, Lil Rel Howery, S. Epatha Merkerson Win’s Jury Best Feature Narrative At Pan African Film Festival

The 2024 Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) concluded its highly anticipated showcase of African and African diaspora cinema and arts with a standing room only awards ceremony brunch, honoring exceptional filmmakers who captivated audiences this year with their creative vision and storytelling prowess.

Held at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, the awards ceremony was a celebration of diversity, talent, and cultural richness, reflecting the festival’s commitment to promoting African heritage and narratives on a global stage.

Among the highlights of the afternoon was the presentation of the coveted Filmmaker Awards in various categories, recognizing excellence in filmmaking across genres. From compelling narratives to groundbreaking documentaries, the winning films stood out for their artistic merit, social relevance, and profound impact on PAFF’s audiences.

“We Grown Now,” starring Jurnee Smollett, S. Epatha Merkerson, Blake Cameron James, Gian Ramirez, and Lil Rel Howery and directed by Minhal Baig, took home the festival jury’s Best Feature Narrative prize.

Set in 1992, “We Grown Now” tells the riveting story of two young legends in their own right, best friends Malik and Eric traverse Chicago, looking to escape the mundaneness of school and the hardships of growing up in public housing. Their unbreakable bond is challenged when tragedy shakes their community just as they are learning to fly. Stars Jurnee Smollett, S. Epatha Merkerson, Blake Cameron James, Gian Ramirez, and Lil Rel Howery.

WE GROWN NOW releases April 19th in NY and LA and wide May 10th.

Click here to see the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FK8jW-pGWaY

