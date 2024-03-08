BLACK WATCH: (3.8.24) ‘Blood & Water,’ ‘The Gentlemen’ & More

CLOSE

The Cassius team has finally returned with a fresh Black Watch, where we offer up the best shows to quench your thirst for binge-able shows and movies for your weekend. There have been plenty of shows featuring talent of color, and these are some of the best.

With Black History Month in the rearview, now is not the time to forsake the great work of Black actors, directors and filmmakers. But, we still must avoid any weak sauce content and you’ll find our recommendations are always beneficial. Check out our latest picks below.

The Gentlemen – Netflix

Does Giancarlo Esposito ever let us down? We’ll wait…

Didn’t think so. A privileged, but relatively humble aristocrat comes into a massive fortune in England, and it comes a legion of gangsters he needs to wade through. WIth an ensemble cast, this Guy Ritchie-created, 8-episode series is perfect for a weekend binge.—Alvin aqua Blanco

New York Undercover – Peacock | Prime

I always tell people to go back and re-watch New York Undercover. One, because it was so multicultural and two, they had great music and always had a live performance each episode from the top R&B singers and groups of that time including Mary J. Blige, Erykah Badu and Aaliyah (RIP). The show aged well—Lexi Felder

Blood & Water – Netflix

Based in Capetown, South Africa, high schooler Puleng Khumalo is dead set on uncovering her family’s secret and dark past. That includes figuring out what happened to her abducted-at-birth sister, who she thinks she may have finally found. If you’re into thrillers and mystery series, then this is totally your vibe. Plus, the fourth season just dropped on Netflix, so you’ve got no excuse not to binge it this weekend. —Bruce Goodwin II

