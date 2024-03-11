Listen Live
Local

Her~ Story Presented by NEON

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
Her Story honorees 2024

Source: Crowl Media / Crowl Media

March is Women’s History Month, URBAN ONE AND NEON HEALTH are celebrating by telling Her-Story….the stories of women from Northeast Ohio who are helping paving the way for the next generation.

Her Story honorees 2024

Source: Crowl Media / Crowl Media

Aisha Childers, executive director and founder of Let’s Make a Change Enrichment Center. Driven to help those with less access to economic opportunities, Ms. Childers was driven to serve as a resource to help people reach their full potential, despite any obstacles they may face. After the initial stages of her career, Ms. Childers established Bite Creole Kitchen, where she currently serves as the executive director. With the rise of entrepreneurs opening their own businesses, Aisha Childers saw a need to open a space for them to not only lounge, but learn, develop, create and grow. Create-A-Space is both a co-working and social space that offers both in-person and virtual amenities to support  small- and medium-sized businesses. Aisha Childers, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Her-Story honoree.

Her Story honorees 2024

Source: Crowl Media / Crowl Media

Charkia Campbell, a trailblazing entrepreneur in the women’s fashion and retail industry. As the founder of He Loves Curves, a trendy clothing boutique for slim, curvy, plus-size women in Cleveland, Ohio, she has revolutionized the shopping experience for women of all shapes and sizes.. In March 2014, Mrs. Campbell launched He Loves Curves Boutique in downtown Cleveland, and since then, the brand has expanded to two new locations in 2021. Mrs. Campbell’s vision for He Loves Curves Boutique is to help women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin by providing fashionable products and services that cater to their needs. In addition to her success as a retail business extraordinaire, Mrs. Campbell became an author in 2021. Charkia Campbell, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Her-Story honoree.

 

Her Story honorees 2024

Source: Crowl Media / Crowl Media

Danita Harris, anchorwoman and an Emmy-Award winning journalist. Danita uses her profession as a broadcast journalist to reach many people and feels blessed to work in the broadcasting industry because it partners well with her commitment to community service. Ms. Harris latest initiative “It’s Your Time to S.H.I.N.E.” is a women’s group designed to help hurting women find the light within themselves. Her goal is to provide a safe space where women can deal with their issues and get the practical tools they need to overcome personal challenges. She is also an instructor of Effective Communication in Ministry at the Ohio Leadership Academy of the Cleveland Baptist Association and was recognized as one of the Outstanding Women in Ministry in Cuyahoga County by the National Council of Negro Women. Danita Harris, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Her-Story honoree.

HER-STORY, BROUGHT TO YOU BY NEON HEALTH AND URABN ONE CLEVELAND.

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close