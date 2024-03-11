Her~ Story Presented by NEON

March is Women’s History Month, URBAN ONE AND NEON HEALTH are celebrating by telling Her-Story….the stories of women from Northeast Ohio who are helping paving the way for the next generation.

Charkia Campbell, a trailblazing entrepreneur in the women’s fashion and retail industry. As the founder of He Loves Curves, a trendy clothing boutique for slim, curvy, plus-size women in Cleveland, Ohio, she has revolutionized the shopping experience for women of all shapes and sizes.. In March 2014, Mrs. Campbell launched He Loves Curves Boutique in downtown Cleveland, and since then, the brand has expanded to two new locations in 2021. Mrs. Campbell’s vision for He Loves Curves Boutique is to help women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin by providing fashionable products and services that cater to their needs. In addition to her success as a retail business extraordinaire, Mrs. Campbell became an author in 2021. Charkia Campbell, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Her-Story honoree.

Danita Harris, anchorwoman and an Emmy-Award winning journalist. Danita uses her profession as a broadcast journalist to reach many people and feels blessed to work in the broadcasting industry because it partners well with her commitment to community service. Ms. Harris latest initiative “It’s Your Time to S.H.I.N.E.” is a women’s group designed to help hurting women find the light within themselves. Her goal is to provide a safe space where women can deal with their issues and get the practical tools they need to overcome personal challenges. She is also an instructor of Effective Communication in Ministry at the Ohio Leadership Academy of the Cleveland Baptist Association and was recognized as one of the Outstanding Women in Ministry in Cuyahoga County by the National Council of Negro Women. Danita Harris, we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Her-Story honoree.

