Shannon Sharpe Made More Money Off Katt Than The NFL

Shannon Sharpe dripped in a rare Rolex watch say’s let them haters keep it up and keep hating.

Katt Williams came out the bag in an interview on Shannon Sharpes podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ with a conversation that set the internet on fire when he took a sip of the complimentary cognac then proceeded to speak his truth, which casted an ugly light on several black high profile comedians.

Shannon Sharpe says that he made more money from his viral Katt Williams interview than he ever earned in an NFL season. Read More