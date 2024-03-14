Shannon Sharpe Made More Money Off Katt Than The NFL

Shannon Sharpe dripped in a rare Rolex watch say’s let them haters keep it up and keep hating.
Katt Williams came out the bag in an interview on Shannon Sharpes podcast ‘Club Shay Shay’ with a conversation that set the internet on fire when he took a sip of the complimentary cognac then proceeded to speak his truth, which casted an ugly light on several black high profile comedians.
Shannon Sharpe says that he made more money from his viral Katt Williams interview than he ever earned in an NFL season. Read More
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money
-
Cleveland Browns Make Stunning Trade For Wide Receiver
-
Cleveland Heights Native Jason Kelce Retiring From NFL
-
Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping
-
Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!