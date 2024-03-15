Listen Live
Style & Fashion

JT Worked An Alexander Wang Set And A Bold Smokey Eye That We Are Feeling

JT is slowly becoming a fashion icon right before our eyes.

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

JT is that girl! The femcee posed in an Alexander Wang denim set that is giving high-end fashion, and we need the entire look in our closets!

JT is slowly becoming a fashion icon right before our eyes. The Miami native has been posting look-after looks on her Instagram, and we can’t keep up with the fabulousness! She recently struck a modelesque pose in an Alexander Wang denim set that had us triple-tapping the photo. The ensemble consisted of a $395 curved, cropped collar shirt and $450 low-rise, five-pocket jeans.

Related Stories

The star completed her look with a black Alexander Wang bag and sandals. Her jet-black, waist-length hair complimented her regalia, and her dramatic makeup was the cherry on top. JT posted the look with the caption, “A night with wang 🩶🛸.” Her followers flooded her comment section with praises on her look. “JT securing that bag in the fashion, makeup, and rap industry, I love that for her ❤🔥🔥❤ dope,” commented one fan. At the same time, another acknowledged her conspicuous glow-up. “I love this new elevation of JT 🖤🤍💵.”

JT Dons Alexander Wang

In a reel the lyricist posted before posting her Alexander Wang carousel, JT shared behind-the-scenes footage of her receiving some other goodies from the high-end brand. In the video, she unwraps a denim bikini and LBD that she admires and appreciates. “This feels like my birthday,” stated the “Good Love” rapper as she opened the box to see what was inside.

For the past few years, JT has been all about elevating her existence in the industry. Months ago, the artist landed a Beats By Dre X Mowalola ad and took to Twitter to show her excitement. “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is.”

It’s only up from here, JT!

DON’T MISS…

JT Defends Her Beats By Dre X Mowalola Ad, Denies Being Apart Of The Illuminati

Yung Miami Gifted JT This Icy Patek For Her Birthday

JT And Solange Knowles Had A Girls Night Out In Milan – See Pics

JT Worked An Alexander Wang Set And A Bold Smokey Eye That We Are Feeling  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Style & Fashion

JT Worked An Alexander Wang Set And A Bold Smokey Eye That We Are Feeling

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Entertainment News

Amber Alert Cancelled, 5 Yr Old Darnell Taylor Found Dead

Crime

Video Shows Alabama Cop Delay Arresting White Driver Who ‘Ran Over’ Black Woman In Alleged Hit-And-Run

- CLE

Ohio Toddler Shoots Himself While Mothers Are Sleeping

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

- CLE

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close