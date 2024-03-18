The Bijou Star Files: Bruno Mars “24K Magic” $50 Mil Gambling Debt

CLOSE

Bruno Mars Allegedly Has $50 Million Gambling Debt With Partners At MGM Casino, Source Says: ‘MGM Basically Owns Him’

“24K Magic” singer Bruno Mars allegedly has a $50 million gambling debt with his partners at Las Vegas’ MGM Casino — part of MGM Resorts International. Read More

USHER BRINGS DOWN THE HOUSE WITH ‘MOM’ SPEECH AT NAACP AWARDS

Usher won big at the NAACP Image Awards Saturday night, lassoing statues for Entertainer of the Year and the President’s Award — but it was his speech of sheer gratitude for his mom that took everyone by storm. Read More

RAY J TWO MAYBACH SUVS MISSING …Police Investigating

Ray J‘s car collection is a couple rides light today … ’cause he apparently he’s missing two high-priced automobiles — and we’re told he’s not getting a straight answer about their whereabouts. Read More

FAT JOE PANEL & DISCUSSION W/ VP HARRIS …Cannabis, Healthcare, Criminal Justice And More

Fat Joe‘s rubbing elbows with some of the top politicians in the country … specifically Vice President Kamala Harris — and he’s sharing his solutions for some of the country’s greatest issues, too. Read More

DON LEMON ELON DOESN’T ANSWER TO PEOPLE …Especially Ones Who Look Different

Don Lemon‘s not letting up on Elon Musk one bit … hitting his new nemesis repeatedly in an explosive interview — and making some pretty big insinuations. Read More

DIDDY SUPPORTING KANYE AT ROLLING LOUD …’WLM’ Beef Wrapped Up???

Diddy and Kanye West haven’t been on good terms for a while … but, now it seems they might be mending their relationship — ’cause Diddy pulled up to Kanye’s Rolling Loud set! Read More

UNITED AIRLINES Another Boeing Issue …PLANE LOSES PANEL MID-FLIGHT

Another day, another Boeing problem — this time a United Airlines flight had a huge chunk of the plane ripped off in the air … and, yikes. Read More

DEFENSE ATTORNEY MIKE CAVALLUZZI CRUMBLEY VERDICTS MIGHT BE GOOD …More Watchful Parents

Ethan Crumbley‘s parents have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crime committed by their son … an outcome at least one criminal defense attorney sees as both a troubling sign and a great lesson for parents. Read More

Shaunie Henderson Says “Trust” Let Her Know Pastor Keion Was The One

Shaunie Henderson says she knew her new hubby, Pastor Keion, was the one because of the “trust” factor. Read More

Wendy Williams Reportedly Racked In Major Coins For Her Lifetime Docuseries

Wendy William’s controversial documentary reportedly racked in major dollars for the media maven. Read More

Get Your Ring Sis! Data Shows Marriage Rates Are Up & Divorce Rates Are Down!

Couples were at each other’s necks during the COVID lockdowns, but new data shows an increase in couples ‘jumping the broom.’ Read More

North West Speaks On Her Upcoming Debut Album In First-Ever On-Camera Interview (WATCH)

North West has finally popped out for her first on-camera interview and shared a few words about her upcoming debut album. Read More

Florida Mother Arrested & Charged After Allegedly Trying To Sell Her 1-Year-Old Daughter For $500

A Florida woman is now behind bars after allegedly attempting to sell her 18-month-old daughter. Read More

Miami Prosecutor Resigns Amid Allegations He Offered Conjugal Visits To Jail Informants In Exchange For Testimony

A Miami prosecutor has resigned after a judge found evidence of witness tampering. Read More

He’s Out! Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade Resigns From Trump’s Georgia Election Interference Case

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade has stepped down in Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case. Read More

NeNe Leakes Accuses Porsha Williams Of Refusing To Work With Her In Upcoming Sitcom Appearance (WATCH)

NeNe Leakes is spilling some tea and alleging Porsha Williams refused to work with her on a new television project. Read More

Nick Cannon Speaks On The “Pressure” Of Coordinating Time With His 11 Kids On Father’s Day (Video)

Nick Cannon shared he is not looking forward to planning Father’s Day this year. Read More

Cardi B Opens Up About Wanting To Collab With Rihanna — Shares How Her Fear Is Holding Her Back

Cardi B Opens Up About Wanting To Collab With Rihanna — Shares How Her Fear Is Holding Her Back… Read More

Lil Wayne Accused Of Lying About Marijuana Use To Get Government Loan Approved

Lil Wayne is facing accusations that he lied about his marijuana use to get a pandemic loan approved. Read More

Trump says there will be a ‘bloodbath’ if he loses the election

Former President Donald Trump vowed on Saturday that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November. Read More

Amanda Seales Calls Out Black Award Shows For Not Inviting Her, Even After She’s Been A Nominee Or Host

Actress Amanda Seales is expressing her frustrations with being excluded from Black Award Show spaces. Read More

Tracee Ellis Ross Says ‘The Ship Has Sailed’ On A ‘Girlfriends’ Reboot: ‘I Think It Would Be A Miracle’

Tracee Ellis Ross is setting the record straight. The Black-ish star has made it clear a Girlfriends reboot isn’t happening after Persia White met with executive producer Kelsey Grammer last month. Read More

Kristel Candelario to be sentenced in daughter’s death after leaving 16-month-old girl home alone in Cleveland to go on vacation: Watch live at 9 a.m.

Candelario had left the girl alone and unattended for 10 days while she went on vacation in Detroit and Puerto Rico. Read More

Woman dies after shooting incident with Cleveland police, vehicle crash

The Cuyahoga County Use of Deadly Force Team is investigating a shooting incident Sunday morning in which shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle at Cleveland police officers before police returned fire. Read More

