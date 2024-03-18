Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Starting A New Podcast

CLOSE

Olympic great Bruce Jenner and former NBA star Lamar Odom used to be family, both married to Kardashian women, Jenner was Odom’s father in-law. They are now both divorced from the Kardashians and Bruce has started a new life as Caitlyn. Now it seems Caitlyn and Lamar Odom have found a common ground in something other than the Kardashians, as they have teamed up on a new venture, a podcast titled “Keeping Up with Sports”.

Guess what, “Keeping Up with Sports” is not a Kris Jenner, joint.

Caitlyn and Lamar, along with cohost Zach Hirsch, will drop their first episode, of “Keeping Up with Sports,” a podcast meant to take a fresh look at what it really takes to be the best, in the next few weeks … with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as their kickoff guest.

Club Shay Shay might have some competition.

Take a look at a sneak peek below and give us your thoughts?