Entertainment

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Starting A New Podcast

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Olympic great Bruce Jenner and former NBA star Lamar Odom used to be family, both married to Kardashian women, Jenner was Odom’s father in-law.  They are now both divorced from the Kardashians and Bruce has started a new life as Caitlyn.  Now it seems Caitlyn and Lamar Odom have found a common ground in something other than the Kardashians, as they have teamed up on a new venture, a podcast titled “Keeping Up with Sports”.

Guess what, “Keeping Up with Sports”  is not a Kris Jenner, joint.

Caitlyn and Lamar, along with cohost Zach Hirsch, will drop their first episode, ofKeeping Up with Sports,” a podcast meant to take a fresh look at what it really takes to be the best, in the next few weeks … with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as their kickoff guest.

Club Shay Shay might have some competition.

Take a look at a sneak peek below and give us your thoughts?

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

 

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Lifestyle

8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

Entertainment News

Mo’Nique Said “F**k Them Kids”, Her Kid Has A Response

Group of friends taking selfie on harbor in Zakynthos Greece
Menopause

Listen: Dr. Gregory Hal on Peripheral Vascular Disease

Close