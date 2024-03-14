Light Lunch: Should You Leave Your Delaying Spouse At The Airport? (With Special Guest Host GRIFF)

Who knew that one hypothetical question could cause all this?!

Melissa Wade had a special guest co-host in the Light Lunch as we welcomed Get Up! Mornings co-host Griff in the studio! He was in town to catch our girl Erica Campbell during the Raleigh stop of the One Hallelujah Tour and decided to check in with the Light listeners.

Melissa and Griff brought up a question at the center of a recent Get Up! poll. Imagine this: You and your spouse are at the airport, and your spouse decides to get a cup of coffee just as the plane is boarding. Do you stick by them and risk missing your flight… or do you let them get the coffee alone and board the plane without them?

Let’s say our listeners had PLENTY to say! Check out the video above!

MORE RESPONSES IN COMMENTS (via Instagram):

