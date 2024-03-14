Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Light Lunch: Should You Leave Your Delaying Spouse At The Airport? (With Special Guest Host GRIFF)

| 03.14.24
Dismiss
St Jude banner

Who knew that one hypothetical question could cause all this?!

Melissa Wade had a special guest co-host in the Light Lunch as we welcomed Get Up! Mornings co-host Griff in the studio! He was in town to catch our girl Erica Campbell during the Raleigh stop of the One Hallelujah Tour and decided to check in with the Light listeners.

Melissa and Griff brought up a question at the center of a recent Get Up! poll. Imagine this: You and your spouse are at the airport, and your spouse decides to get a cup of coffee just as the plane is boarding. Do you stick by them and risk missing your flight… or do you let them get the coffee alone and board the plane without them?

Let’s say our listeners had PLENTY to say! Check out the video above!

MORE RESPONSES IN COMMENTS (via Instagram):

Light Lunch: Should You Leave Your Delaying Spouse At The Airport? (With Special Guest Host GRIFF)  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Light Lunch: Should You Leave Your Delaying Spouse At The Airport? (With Special Guest Host GRIFF)

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Rickey Smiley Tickets
Local

Win FREE Tickets + Meet & Greet Passes To See Rickey Smiley!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Lifestyle

8 Things About Sexting That Actually Turn Women On

Entertainment News

Johnny Manziel Talks About Regretting Dissing LBJ In His 216 Days

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close