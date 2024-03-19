Dr. Dre Finally Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

CLOSE

Lately we are finding that more and more of our black entertainers are finding a home on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Finally Dr. Dre has gotten the opportunity to walk in the foot steps of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, all of whom received a star before him.

Congratulations are most definitely in order !!

Straight out of Compton rapper/producer Dr. Dre received the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the recording category today at 6840 Hollywood Blvd. where he was joined by fellow rap icon Snoop Dogg, music mogul Jimmy Iovine and radio host Big Boy during the event.

The multi-Grammy award winning Dr. Dre to a music bed of fans singing Dre Day had this to say:

“I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that,” “Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.” “Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do,”

Dr. Dre in recent news opened up about have three strokes since suffering a brain aneurysm.

