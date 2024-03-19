The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

CLOSE

If you think American teens are bugging out over the proposed TikTok ban that’s currently seeking Senate approval after being passed by U.S. lawmakers, just wait until the rest of the world gets in tune!

…and yes, it appears the whole globe might be ready to rid themselves of the viral video platform. Next up: The United Kingdom:

We thought it would make for some interesting conversation here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly being that invested interest by any government entity in how civilians use publicly free platforms (read: censorship!) will always affect us on a deeper level.

Get in on the convo below right here on The Amanda Seales Show:

