Listen Live
Entertainment

Sommore Talks The Business of Standup Comedy, Her Impeccable Style and More!

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
Sommore

Source: Sommore

Comedian, actress and Queen of Comedy Sommore calls Vic Jagger and Huggy and discusses the business of standup comedy, the pay disparity for women in entertainment, her impeccable style, and more!

Also See: Watch: BET’s ‘Comic View’ Returns With An All-Star Lineup of Comedians

Listen Live Monday through Friday from 6am to 10am EST

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Sommore Talks The Business of Standup Comedy, Her Impeccable Style and More!  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment

Sommore Talks The Business of Standup Comedy, Her Impeccable Style and More!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Her Story honorees 2024
Local

REGISTER NOW: Her~ Story Brunch Presented by NEON

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Rickey Smiley Tickets
Local

Win FREE Tickets + Meet & Greet Passes To See Rickey Smiley!

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close