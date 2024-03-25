Sommore Talks The Business of Standup Comedy, Her Impeccable Style and More!

Comedian, actress and Queen of Comedy Sommore calls Vic Jagger and Huggy and discusses the business of standup comedy, the pay disparity for women in entertainment, her impeccable style, and more!
Watch: BET's 'Comic View' Returns With An All-Star Lineup of Comedians
