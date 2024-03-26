The Bijou Star Files: Drake And Kendrick Lamar Newest Rap Beef

CLOSE

DRAKE SHRUGGING OFF KENDRICK DISS …‘Got My Head Up High!!!

Drake‘s A-list rap friends are dumping on him after Kendrick Lamar‘s shots, but he’s taking it in stride … at least, while the public’s watching!!! Read More

No, a court did not reduce Trump’s $454M civil fraud penalty to $175M

A New York court lowered the bond amount required to pause collection of the fraud judgment. But, unless an appeal is successful, Trump still owes the full penalty. Read More

CALIFORNIA MAN Appears to Go Full Zombie WALKING AROUND, BITING HUMAN LEG?!?

A California man is competing with Florida Man for weirdest headline of the week — ’cause he got arrested for walking around and apparently chomping on a human severed leg. Read More

BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN TO STEP DOWN Amid Safety Concerns

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun says he’s jumping ship, he plans to call it quits by the end of this year … amid the company’s ongoing safety fiascos. Read More

CELEBRITY TATTOO ARTIST TEAMS UP WITH TATTOO ROBOT …Near Impossible To Tell Difference

Robots are taking more jobs traditionally performed by humans … and artists better watch their backs too … ’cause machines can ink about as well as flesh-and-blood tattoo artists. Read More

Simon Guobadia Accuses Porsha Williams Of Harassment & Seeks Restraining Order In New Court Filing

Whew! Simon Guobadia has finally responded in court to Porsha Williams‘ divorce petition. And he’s painting his estranged wife as “erratic.” Read More

Love To See It! Latto Goes Viral After Droppin’ Racks On A Fan

Latto is going viral after droppin’ a few stacks on a fan. Read More

Tit For Tat?! Waka Flocka Shares His Tattoo Cover-Up Of Tammy Rivera’s Name After She Flexed Her Cover-Up Of His

It looks like Tammy Rivera isn’t the only one to say goodbye to a tattoo of her estranged husband, Waka Flocka. The ‘No Hands’ rapper took to social media to flex his cover-up of Tammy’s name. This comes less than two weeks after she did the same. Read More

Fredro Starr Addresses Rumors Of Arguments And “Friction” Between Brandy & Countess Vaughn On The Set Of ‘Moesha’ (Video)

Rapper Fredro Starr confirms Brandy and Countess Vaughn had real beef on the set of the UPN sitcom, ‘Moesha.’ Read More

Cheating On Your Spouse Could Soon Be Legalized in New York

Adultery has been a misdemeanor in New York for almost 120 years, but that could all change soon if lawmakers get their way. Read More

Kamala Harris Unknowingly Claps Along to Song Protesting Her Puerto Rico Visit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris might have believed she was being serenaded as she clapped along, her appearance was actually being protested. Read More

50 Cent Shares 2003 Clip of Him Flirting With Vivica A. Fox: ‘I Gotta Learn to Shut the F*ck Up’

50 Cent swears he’s over actress Vivica A. Fox. Read More

Jasmine Guy Tearfully Recalls 2Pac Telling Her ‘He Wasn’t Gonna Make It Past 25’

Jasmine Guy opened up about a conversation she had with 2Pac . Read More

Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed Suggests Him & His Affiliates Are Partly Responsible For His Death

New details are emerging regarding the lawsuit surrounding the murder of rapper Takeoff. Read More

Florida Will Now Ban Teens Under 14 From Having Social Media

Florida has implemented restrictions that would ban children from having social media accounts. Read More

Comedian Kevin Hart Joins an Elite Group Honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Kevin Hart was honored as the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.Read More

Russell Simmons Left Stunned After Being Served w/ Defamation Lawsuit In Bali From One Of His Sexual Assault Accusers

You can run but you can’t hide. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: SWV & Xscape Are Going On Tour Together

SWV and Xscape are allegedly hitting the road together. Read More

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam say stadium options are $1B renovation or new $2B dome outside city

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam say the team is down to two options when it comes to their future stadium site: a $1 billion dollar renovation to their existing stadium, or a domed stadium outside of the city at double the cost. Read More

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder indicted on 10 state felony counts

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that a grand jury has indicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on 10 state felony counts related to the bribery scandal surrounding House Bill 6. Read More

