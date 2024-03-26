The Bijou Star Files: Drake And Kendrick Lamar Newest Rap Beef

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 26, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DRAKE SHRUGGING OFF KENDRICK DISS …‘Got My Head Up High!!!
Drake‘s A-list rap friends are dumping on him after Kendrick Lamar‘s shots, but he’s taking it in stride … at least, while the public’s watching!!! Read More
No, a court did not reduce Trump’s $454M civil fraud penalty to $175M
A New York court lowered the bond amount required to pause collection of the fraud judgment. But, unless an appeal is successful, Trump still owes the full penalty. Read More
CALIFORNIA MAN Appears to Go Full Zombie WALKING AROUND, BITING HUMAN LEG?!?
A California man is competing with Florida Man for weirdest headline of the week — ’cause he got arrested for walking around and apparently chomping on a human severed leg. Read More
BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN TO STEP DOWN Amid Safety Concerns
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun says he’s jumping ship, he plans to call it quits by the end of this year … amid the company’s ongoing safety fiascos. Read More
CELEBRITY TATTOO ARTIST TEAMS UP WITH TATTOO ROBOT …Near Impossible To Tell Difference
Robots are taking more jobs traditionally performed by humans … and artists better watch their backs too … ’cause machines can ink about as well as flesh-and-blood tattoo artists. Read More
Simon Guobadia Accuses Porsha Williams Of Harassment & Seeks Restraining Order In New Court Filing
Whew! Simon Guobadia has finally responded in court to Porsha Williams‘ divorce petition. And he’s painting his estranged wife as “erratic.” Read More
Love To See It! Latto Goes Viral After Droppin’ Racks On A Fan
Latto is going viral after droppin’ a few stacks on a fan. Read More
Tit For Tat?! Waka Flocka Shares His Tattoo Cover-Up Of Tammy Rivera’s Name After She Flexed Her Cover-Up Of His
It looks like Tammy Rivera isn’t the only one to say goodbye to a tattoo of her estranged husband, Waka Flocka. The ‘No Hands’ rapper took to social media to flex his cover-up of Tammy’s name. This comes less than two weeks after she did the same. Read More
Fredro Starr Addresses Rumors Of Arguments And “Friction” Between Brandy & Countess Vaughn On The Set Of ‘Moesha’ (Video)
Rapper Fredro Starr confirms Brandy and Countess Vaughn had real beef on the set of the UPN sitcom, ‘Moesha.’ Read More
Cheating On Your Spouse Could Soon Be Legalized in New York
Adultery has been a misdemeanor in New York for almost 120 years, but that could all change soon if lawmakers get their way. Read More
Kamala Harris Unknowingly Claps Along to Song Protesting Her Puerto Rico Visit
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris might have believed she was being serenaded as she clapped along, her appearance was actually being protested. Read More
50 Cent Shares 2003 Clip of Him Flirting With Vivica A. Fox: ‘I Gotta Learn to Shut the F*ck Up’
50 Cent swears he’s over actress Vivica A. Fox. Read More
Jasmine Guy Tearfully Recalls 2Pac Telling Her ‘He Wasn’t Gonna Make It Past 25’
Jasmine Guy opened up about a conversation she had with 2Pac. Read More
Bowling Alley Where Takeoff Was Killed Suggests Him & His Affiliates Are Partly Responsible For His Death
New details are emerging regarding the lawsuit surrounding the murder of rapper Takeoff. Read More
Florida Will Now Ban Teens Under 14 From Having Social Media
Florida has implemented restrictions that would ban children from having social media accounts. Read More
Comedian Kevin Hart Joins an Elite Group Honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Kevin Hart was honored as the 25th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.Read More
Russell Simmons Left Stunned After Being Served w/ Defamation Lawsuit In Bali From One Of His Sexual Assault Accusers
You can run but you can’t hide. Read More
EXCLUSIVE: SWV & Xscape Are Going On Tour Together
SWV and Xscape are allegedly hitting the road together. Read More
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam say stadium options are $1B renovation or new $2B dome outside city
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam say the team is down to two options when it comes to their future stadium site: a $1 billion dollar renovation to their existing stadium, or a domed stadium outside of the city at double the cost. Read More
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder indicted on 10 state felony counts
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that a grand jury has indicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on 10 state felony counts related to the bribery scandal surrounding House Bill 6. Read More
