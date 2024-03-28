Listen Live
News

me too. Releases New Installment Of ‘Love Letters’ Affirming Black Women And Femmes

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
me too. International love letter for black women

Source: me too. / Instagram

me too. International continues the “Love Letters” campaign with a love letter to Black women and femmes.

me too. International released the first installment of their Love Letter series Feb.14, 2024, with a love letter and video for Black men. The purpose of the Love Letter campaign is to show support to survivors of sexual violence. Through this campaign, me too. International seeks to not only honor but also recognize all survivors of sexual violence.

For Women’s History Month, me too. International dedicated its love letter to Black women and femme survivors.

The letter starts by acknowledging the weight Black women carry but lets them know they aren’t in it alone.

“How are you? How is your spirit?” the letter reads. “As much as being Black and woman, or femme, is lit – it can also be a load to carry, and so we at ‘me too.’ want to check in. Existing in a world where your needs, wants, and desires are often trivialized or overlooked is taxing and exhausting. But we see you. We hear you. We affirm you. And we love you.”

 

According to the organization, Black women have the second-highest rate of sexual violence in the United States with 1 in 4 Black girls who will be sexually abused before the age of 18. As many as 50% of Black trans women and 65% of non-binary femmes have experienced sexual violence in their lifetimes.

me too. International will continue its “Love Letters” campaign throughout the year, highlighting and honoring survivors. These letters serve as a reminder that survivors are not alone; their voices matter, and so does their healing.

Being a survivor transcends economic classes, gender, race and sexual orientation, impacting every community. These love letters serve as poignant reminders of our interconnectedness.

me too. International invites individuals and organizations worldwide to join in supporting the “Love Letters” campaign and spreading their message of hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence everywhere.

You can listen to the second installment of “Love Letters” via Instagram or YouTube.

In 2006, the me too. Movement was founded by survivor and activist Tarana Burke.

In 2017, the #metoo hashtag went viral and woke up the world to the magnitude of the problem of sexual violence.

Since then, the organization continues to focus on assisting a growing spectrum of survivors — young people, queer, trans, the disabled, Black women and girls, and all communities of color.

SEE ALSO:

‘me too’. Launches ‘Love Letters’ Campaign With Heartfelt Message To Black Men

Unifying Movements: How ‘me too.’ And Black Voters Matter Advocate For Black Survivors

The post me too. Releases New Installment Of ‘Love Letters’ Affirming Black Women And Femmes appeared first on NewsOne.

me too. Releases New Installment Of ‘Love Letters’ Affirming Black Women And Femmes  was originally published on newsone.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Puff Daddy And Mase
Entertainment

Mase Reacts To Diddy Home Raid ‘Reparations Is Getting Closer’

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger Treated At Cleveland Clinic: “Doing Great”

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Entertainment

Halle Berry’s Doctor Misdiagnosed Perimenopause For Herpes

Bijou Star Files
Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: ‘Power II: Ghost’ Feel Blindsided

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son’s Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close