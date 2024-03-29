The Bijou Star Files: Suge Knight Has Some Advice For Diddy

CLOSE

SUGE KNIGHT TO DIDDY WATCH YOUR BACK, PUFFY …’Brother Love’ Handle Won’t Fly in Prison!!!

Suge Knight isn’t above kicking a man when he’s down, especially when the man is Diddy … because he has an ominous reaction to the federal raids on the Bad Boy mogul’s homes. Read More

DIDDY FEDS SUBPOENA MULTIPLE COMPANIES After Miami, L.A. Raids

The raids on Diddy‘s homes are just the start — the feds are issuing subpoenas to companies doing biz with him, aiming to identify anyone with info pertinent to the sex trafficking probe … Read More

DIDDY’S EX YUNG MIAMI’PINK COCAINE’ CLAIMS SLAMMED BY SOURCES…Have Name-Clearing Evidence

Yung Miami is being accused of being a mini drug mule for Diddy thanks to recent changes producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones made in his wild lawsuit … a major load of manure according to sources close to the City Girls rapper because the dates don’t add up. Read More

DIDDY FEDS WILL SCOUR FLIGHT MANIFESTS …In Sex Trafficking Probe

The key to the federal investigation into allegations Diddy engaged in sex trafficking — figuring out who was on Diddy’s charter jets that went from state to state and around the world. Read More

DIDDY FEDS DISABLED, SEIZED SURVEILLANCE VIDEO IN RAID

There should have been video of an army of federal agents barging into Diddy‘s L.A. mansion, but none exists, because the first thing the feds did was beeline it for the security system, disable it and seize the hard drive ..Read More

Social Media Is Cuttin’ Up Over A Teaser Video Of Savannah James’ New Podcast (WATCH)

Chile! It seems like folks online are worried about Savannah James stepping a little further into the limelight! On Wednesday (March 27), she announced her new podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy,’ co-hosted by April McDaniel. Read More

Simon Guobadia Reportedly Sends Cease-And-Desist Letter To ‘RHOA’ Production Company

Simon Guobadia is reportedly attempting to throw a wrench in Porsha Williams‘ plans for her return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Read More

