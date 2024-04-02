Who Is Brendan Paul, The Former College Basketball Player Alleged To Be Diddy’s Drug Mule?

CLOSE

Last week, three homes owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs –two in Miami and one in Los Angeles– were raided by federal agents. Two of Diddy’s sons, Justin, 30, and Christian “King” Combs were briefly detained and handcuffed, but no arrests were made at either location. Though it has been speculated that Diddy is being investigated for sex trafficking, his lawyers said no charges were filed and the mogul remains a free man.

Diddy was in Opa-Locka, Florida when the raids were done and was questioned by agents at the Miami Opa-Locka airport. During that time, one person in his entourage, Brendan Paul, was arrested.

Paul, 25, was named in a civil lawsuit by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones as a “drug mule” for Diddy, making sure that drugs were supplied to party guests and the sex workers that Jones alleges Diddy was paying in several locations, including Miami.

Per an affidavit obtained by various sources including USA Today, Paul was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana edibles.”The defendant had the contraband inside of his personal travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched,” authorities said.

While the amount of drugs found in his bags was specified, Paul was ultimately released on $2500 bail with a hearing date scheduled for April 24.

A Cleveland, Ohio native, Paul seemed to live an unremarkable middle-class life before heading to Syracuse to play basketball. But he only played 17 minutes total in his two years there. After transferring to Fairmont State, a Division II school in West Virginia where he was known as a three-point shooting reserve, he somehow ended up in Diddy’s entourage.

Others who were part of the entourage told New York magazine that Paul was a fixture by Christmas 2022, traveling with Diddy to various locations including a yacht he had docked in the Carribean.

In September of last year, Paul’s Facebook page showed a picture of him and Diddy in the studio with the caption “Been off the grid, it’s all love,” referencing Diddy’s Off the Grid: The Love Album, the one that Jones worked on. It was released the day before his post.

Jones’s lawsuit says that Paul “procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci [cocaine and ecstasy combined to form so-called pink cocaine) by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA.”

In a photo provided as part of the lawsuit, Paul is seated on what Jones says is Diddy’s yacht with a small black backpack and is holding what appears to be two bottles of prescription medication. He has sunglasses on and is dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts.

Paul’s lawyer Brian Bieber, told the sports outlet The Athletic, “We do not plan on trying this case in the media — all issues will be dealt with in Court.”

Diddy has denied all allegations against him.

