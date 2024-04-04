The Bijou Star Files: Fox Sports Acho Is Feelin The Angel Reese Oucho

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 5, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Sports Analyst Roasted For Comparing Angel Reese To ‘Cowardly’ Cartoon Character
Emmanuel Acho, a sports analyst and former NFL player, is catching heat for his recent criticism of Louisiana State University forward Angel Reese. Read More
SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT WOMAN HAS ABSURD MELTDOWN …While Being Removed
A woman had a cartoonish meltdown on a Spirit Airlines flight — and while cops were trying to remove her … she tried invoking the name of George Floyd. Read More
VERNON DAVIS On Vontae Davis’ Death …I BELIEVE HE PASSED FOLLOWING SAUNA SESSION
Ex-NFL star Vernon Davis says it’s still a mystery as to how exactly his brother, Vontae Davis, died earlier this week … although he said Monday he believes the former Colts cornerback passed away following a session in a sauna. Read More
DIDDY CASSIE COOPERATING WITH FEDS IN PROBE… Others Talking As Well
Diddy‘s ex, Cassie, has been in touch with the authorities in the federal investigation — not just that, we’re told she’s cooperating … as are others who’ve sued him. Read More
RACCOON RAMPAGE FURRY ASSAILANT GOES ON ATTACK …Bites At Theme Park Goers
A feisty raccoon crashed into a Pennsylvania theme park last week and caused utter chaos by attacking innocent bystanders — Read More
RASHEE RICE Meets With Dallas PD …APOLOGIZES FOR ROLE IN CRASH
Rashee Rice is apologizing for his role in a massive car crash Saturday that left several people injured … releasing a statement on Wednesday where he said, “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter.” Read More
GLORILLA SIDESTEPS LILLARD Q ON ‘CLUB SHAY SHAY’… Can’t Say, Shannon!!!
Shannon Sharpe asked GloRilla the question everyone wants to know the answer to — did her flirtatious shot at NBA superstar Damian Lillard actually work — but the rapper dodged the query expertly … and the whole interaction was hilarious. Read More
CHANCE THE RAPPER DIVORCING WIFE KIRSTEN …After Years Together
Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are calling it quits on their marriage — something they just announced with a joint statement. Read More
PATRICK MAHOMES SR.FORMALLY CHARGED WITH FELONY DWI
Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been officially hit with a criminal charge for allegedly driving drunk earlier this year … Texas prosecutors just indicted him for felony DWI. Read More
JONATHAN MAJORS MOTION TO TOSS CHARGES REJECTED …Will Be Sentenced Soon
Jonathan Majors‘ attorney Priya Chaudhry tells TMZ … “Jonathan feels disappointed by the outcome of the motion, yet he upholds respect for the process. Read More
Stevie J Says He Was Present When Federal Agents Busted Into Diddy’s Miami Home With “Excessive Force”
Stevie J has already made it crystal clear that he’s riding for and with Diddy! Read More
Tiffany Foxx And Shorty Da Prince Address Andrew Caldwell’s Shocking Allegations Against Them | TSR Investigates
Andrew Caldwell, former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Tiffany Foxx, and Shorty da Prince found success with their ‘Hometeam Morning Radio Show’ on Audacy’s 104.1. However, damaging accusations, a lawsuit, and a restraining order reportedly led to the trio being cut from the airwaves. Read More
NeNe Leakes Goes Viral After Discussing “Respectful Cheating” & Being “A Side Piece”
NeNe Leakes shook the innanet table on Tuesday (April 2) when she revealed that she’d be OK with “respectful cheating.” Read More
Social Media Thinks Shereé Whitfield Looks “Unrecognizable” In New Photos
Shereé Whitfield is going viral and prompting social media reactions after photos were recently shared of her on social media. Read More
Tallahassee Police Officer Under Investigation After Video Shows Potential Evidence Planting
During a routine traffic stop near a local church in Tallahassee, Florida, last May, 56-year-old Calvin Riley drove his white Mercedes Benz along South Monroe when he became embroiled in a heated legal dispute. Read More
Deadly Argument After Dallas Church Service: Man Killed in Love Triangle Dispute
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Led Crowd In Attacking Police Sentenced To Over 7 Years In Prison
A Washington man who led an attack on police officers on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Wednesday. Read More
Cardi B Responds to Being Called ‘Ghetto’ by TikToker: ‘No Matter What I Accomplished I Still Get Called a Stripper’
Cardi B has had “enough” of people trying to shame her. Read More
Fat Joe Says He Owes Money to Labels for His Past Albums After 20 Years
Fat Joe has revealed he still owes money to the labels he was signed to over 20 years ago. Read More
Lil Scrappy’s Ex-Wife Bambi Accuses Him of Being in Contempt For Allowing GF to Post Photos of Their Kids
Lil Scrappy’s ex-wife Bambi dragged him back to court accusing him of violating their divorce settlement by allowing his “significant other” to post photos of their children on social media. Read More
Update: Momma Dee Threatens To Post Video That Will ‘Make The Whole World Turn’ On Bambi After She Accuses Scrappy Of Violating Divorce Settlement
Momma Dee has entered the chat. Read More
Atlanta Ranks Third in New HIV Infections Nationwide, CDC Data Shows
Metro Atlanta ranked third behind Memphis and Miami for the highest number of new cases with more than 1,500 reported in 2021. Read More
Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Diminishing Marital Estate By Almost $4 Million & Failing To Pay Taxes On Their Miami Property
Things are getting more intense between former love birds Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Read More
NCAA Women’s Final Four: Preparation wraps up, excitement builds ahead of events in Cleveland
If you’ve been in downtown Cleveland this week, you know what’s coming. Read More
Opening night: Cleveland International Film Festival kicks off at Playhouse Square
The curtain has been raised for the 48th annual Cleveland International Film Festival. Read More
2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four in Cleveland: How to get tickets, free fan events, game schedule
Cleveland is back in the national spotlight as the city is set to host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four in April. The best women’s collegiate basketball players will come to Cleveland April 5-7, with the goal of winning the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. 3News has an extensive guide to everything you need to know about the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Cleveland. Read More
