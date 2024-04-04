Bad Boy Rapper G. Dep A Free Man After Serving 13 Yrs For Murder

CLOSE

Former Bad Boy records rapper Travell ‘G. Dep’ Coleman turned himself in for a cold murder case in 2010 and was convicted in 2012 for the murder of John Henkel a father of three, outside a Harlem apartment complex after demanding money. In a 2010 interview with the New York Post, Coleman claimed that he had struggled with drug addiction, which played a factor in his decision to come forward.

In December of 2023 G. Dep was granted clemency by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Today after 13 years G. Dep was let out of prison a free man, under the prison’s Limited Credit Time Allowance program, which allows eligible inmates a six-month credit on their existing sentences. However he will still have to report to a parole officer and abide by the conditions of his release.

G. Dep signed to Bad Boy in 1999, releasing his solo debut Child of the Ghetto two years later. He had a hit in “Special Delivery,” which reached number three on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart and was featured on “Let’s Get It” alongside labelmate Black Rob and Bad Boy founder Puff Daddy.

