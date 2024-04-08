The Bijou Star Files: Dawn Staley Gives Honor In South Carolina Win

CLOSE

‘We serve an unbelievable God,’ says Dawn Staley after South Carolina claims championship

History has been made in Cleveland, when the South Carolina Gamecocks did the unthinkable by winning the NCAA Women’s Basketball championship after running the table with no losses beating America’s favorite Iowa 87-75 shutting down the revenge talk. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley who came under fire for praising God after their Final Four victory praised God in-spite of what other said for his uncommon favor. Read More

South Carolina outlasts Iowa 87-75 to win NCAA women’s basketball championship, complete unbeaten season

The Gamecocks used a well-balanced attack and an excellent defense to win their third national title under head coach Dawn Staley. Read More

Iowa and UConn’s NCCA Final Four Game Breaks Ratings Records

The Iowa versus UConn NCAA Final Four game reportedly shattered women’s college basketball viewing records. Read More

Coach Dawn Staley also spoke about her Cleveland ties that made this victory special.

Dawn went public with her battle against pericarditis, sharing her story in an ESPN profile of her life. Her goal was to raise awareness of the condition, and encourage other individuals – especially athletes – to seek the best treatment available. Read More

Aoki Lee Simmons Confirms Vittorio Assaf Is Her Boyfriend (VIDEO)

While the innanet is going up over Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf lip-locking, sis is feeling unbothered! At least, that’s the energy she gave when she went live from their “last day” in St. Barts. Read More

Yung Miami Clarifies ‘I’m A Wh*re’ Comment After 50 Cent Trolls Her: ‘It Was Taken Out Of Context, I’m Not A Prostitute’

Yung Miami Clarifies ‘I’m A Wh*re’ Comment After 50 Cent Trolls Her: ‘It Was Taken Out Of Context, I’m Not A Prostitute’ Yung Miami continues to defend herself against claims alleging she was a sex worker for Diddy as she now tells 50 Cent that her “I’m a wh*re” comment, shared on ‘The Jason Lee Show,’ was “taken out of context.” Read More

