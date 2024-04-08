Listen Live
Click Here To Stream The Total Solar Eclipse In Cleveland

Published on April 8, 2024

Today is the day!

A total solar eclipse will travel through North America today, and Cleveland is right in the path of totality.

We’ve been covering this story for a while. If you’re stuck inside today and can’t view it (safely through proper eyewear, of course!) then our local news outlet FOX 8 will livestream it!

To livestream the eclipse CLICK HERE.

If you need to know the do’s and don’t of how to watch today’s event, CLICK HERE.

Be safe today, Cleveland! And enjoy!

