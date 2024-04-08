J. Cole Speaks On Kendrick Lamar Diss “I Spiritually Feel Bad”

CLOSE

Hip Hop since its early beginnings was a culture that moved with rap battles and diss tracks. Some have been harmless and then there are some rap beefs that turned deadly, most notably the tragic loss of Hip Hop legends Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls. The latest Hip Hop beef has been between to artist, that are just as prolific as Tupac and Biggie, rappers Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, who have for the most part have been known for bringing light to social injustices in our communities. Some think it’s just part of the culture, however now J. Cole is saying that what is going on between him and Kendrick Lamar is making him spiritually feel bad.

So what happened, between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

In October last year, Drake released his eighth album For All The Dogs, which featured a collaboration with J Cole called First Person Shooter. In one verse, Cole suggested that he, Drake and Kendrick were the “big three” of the current era of hip-hop. Metro Boomin’ and rapper Future released a collaborative album called Like That, where Kendrick Lamar responded there was no “big three – it’s just big me”. Hence the back and forth plus outside hype of the diss where people take sides.

Recently during a concert at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, J. Cole apologized for his diss track ‘7 Minute Drill’, praised Kendrick Lamar’s catalogue while asking for forgiveness.

“spiritually [felt] bad on me,” and “that shit don’t sit right with my spirit.” “That shit disrupts my fuckin’ peace. So what I want to say right here tonight is in the midst of me doing that and in that shit, trying to find a little angle and downplay this n—a’s fucking catalog and his greatness, I want to say right now tonight, how many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherfucker’s to ever touch a fuckin’ microphone? Dreamville, y’all love Kendrick Lamar, correct? As do I. “I just want to come up here and publicly be like, bruh, that was the lamest, goofiest shit. I say all that to say it made me feel like 10 years ago when I was moving incorrectly. And I pray that god will line me back up on my purpose and on my path, I pray that my n—a really didn’t feel no way and if he did, my n—a, I got my chin out. Take your best shot, I’ma take that shit on the chin boy, do what you do. All good. It’s love. And I pray that y’all are like, forgive a n—a for the misstep and I can get back to my true path. Because I ain’t gonna lie to y’all. The past two days felt terrible. It let me know how good I’ve been sleeping for the past 10 years.”

