Eva Marcille Reveals That ‘Divorce’ Was Her Weight Loss Drug

Madame on ‘All The Queens Men’ is a hardcore boss bitch, Top Model ‘Eva’ was a Diva, however Eva Marcille is just a person that goes through this thing called life just like me and you. People started speculating on which weight loss drug Eva Marcille was taking after posting a picture of herself on the red carpet last summer. Immediately Eva shut the comments off, but that didn’t keep folks from talking.

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, Eva Marcille opened up about the speculation of which weight loss drug she was using, Ozempic, Trulicity or Mounjaro only too reveal her own real life depression, divorce, was her weight loss drug.

Eva Marcille say’s she thought she looked cute in the picture she posted, however to be honest and transparent she says she went through a divorce last year. According Eva divorce is like a stomach flu you will lose weight while you are going through.

Your never know what someone is going through.

Take a listen to what Eva Marcille had to say about divorce, depression and identifying herself in the video below.