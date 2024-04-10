Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

CLOSE

Newly Released Body Cam Footage Shows Moment Akron Cop Shoots Black Teen With Fake Gun

A 15-year-old boy was recently shot by a police officer in Akron, Ohio. Body cam footage of the shooting has just been released.

Tavion Koonce-Williams was shot in the wrist by Officer Ryan Westlake on April 1. The shooting took place near Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street. Westlake was responding to a notice about someone pointing a gun at houses in the area.

Williams’ family states that the gun was fake.

From NBC News:

Westlake was the responding officer. He found the person, later identified by his family as Tavion, several blocks away in the area of Brittain Road and Ottawa Avenue and fired a single bullet that struck him. Tavion was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said in their initial release.

NBC also reports that Tavion’s lawyer, Imokhai Okolo, said in a statement that Tavion was carrying a toy gun, and that at no time was it pointed at anyone’s house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

