Mother Disturbed By Eclipse Killed Her Partner, Child And Herself

The Eclipse on April 8th if you had to describe it was probably the most amazing thing you have or will ever see if you were witnessing it in the path of totality. The hype prior to the eclipse couldn’t prepare you for how beautiful it was. Especially since we were inundated with stories that the world would end during totality or that all kinds of strange things, that were not Godly would happen. For most we experienced a heavenly wonder unfortunately for some, the evilness of the hype and fear of not knowing took over.

Danielle Johnson an astrology influencer and “divine healer” who went by the name Danielle Ayoka online with more than 100,000 followers on X, called the upcoming astronomical event “the epitome of spiritual warfare” and told people they needed to “pick a side,” in posts on X on April 4. Then on the morning of the eclipse Danielle Johnson stabbed her partner to death in the kitchen, killed 8 month old baby by pushing out of her Porsche into traffic before crashing her car at 100 miles per hour on Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, killing herself. Danielle Johnsons older 9 year old child was holding the 8 month old when Johnson pushed both children out of the car but praise God the older child survived.

