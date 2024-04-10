Donald Trump Woos ATL Chick-fil-A With Shakes And Selfies

CLOSE

Donald Trump if nothing else is one hell of a marketer of himself.

Former President Donald Trump took some time out to visit an Atlanta Chick-fil-A to purchase and pass out milk shakes to customer while pleasuring customers as well as employees, with selfies. Donald Trump also took the opportunity to let them know that he is going to get rid of President Joe Biden. Trump then proceeded to tell the Chick-fil-A floc that Joe Biden is the worst President in the history of the United States and that he is “horrible to the black community. Whether you like it or not, he treats the black community badly”

That’s right Donald Trump seems to think your vote is worth a coke and a smile…#IJS

Donald Trump is in Atlanta this week as he filed to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s rejection of his attempt to dismiss the 2020 election RICO case on First Amendment grounds. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a response with the Georgia Court of Appeals asking them to deny an appeal.

Take a look at the video below.