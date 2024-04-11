The Bijou Star Files: Caitlyn Jenner Responds To O.J.’s Passing

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 10, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
Caitlyn Jenner Posts ‘Good Riddance’ After O.J. Simpson’s Death
Caitlyn Jenner posted some harsh words on social media following O.J. Simpson’s death on Thursday. Read More
USDA Urged To Remove Lunchables From School Menus After Consumer Reports Find High Levels Of Lead
Consumer Reports is calling on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to remove Lunchable meal kits from school menus. Read More
Who’s Your Pick? Russell Wilson & Damson Idris Named ‘Sexiest Man Of The Moment’ By Essence
Essence has social media users weighing in on the hottest male celebrities after revealing Damson Idris and Russell Wilson as their first two men for ‘Sexiest Man of the Moment.’ Read More
Deion Sanders Reacts To His Daughter Deiondra Recently Revealing Her Pregnancy
Deion Sanders is sharing his thoughts and reactions after his daughter, Deiondra, recently revealed her pregnancy. Read More
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her “Hot Girl” Workout Routine
Megan Thee Stallion is spilling the tea on her “hot girl” workout routine. Read More
Producer ‘Lil Rod’ Alleges To Having Recordings Of Diddy Admitting To Crimes
Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones who filed a lawsuit against Diddy is claiming he had recordings of the mogul admitting to crimes also pressuring artist to sign record deals, inappropriate sex acts and more… Read More
BUS AIDE BRUTALIZATION SPECIAL NEEDS KIDS’ PARENTS SPEAK OUT… Slam School District
Two of the parents of special needs kids who were allegedly brutalized by an aide at their school are speaking out … and they say this whole thing could’ve been prevented. Read More
BRONNY JAMES ‘NOWHERE NEAR READY’ FOR NBA… Anonymous GM Says
There are apparently critics of Bronny James‘ game in NBA front offices too … ’cause one general manager declared this week LeBron‘s kid is “nowhere near ready” to play in the Association right now. Read More
MEGAN THEE STALLION BIRTHDAY SUIT FOR MAGAZINE SPREAD …Talks Tory Lanez, Music, Etc.
Megan Thee Stallion stripped down for her latest magazine cover — and while the pictures are grabby in and of themselves … there’s a lot of substance in the actual interview as well. Read More
Ex-Mississippi Officers in ‘Goon Squad’ Case Sentenced in State Court for Torturing 2 Black Men
In state court on Wednesday, six former Mississippi law enforcement officers received sentencing after admitting guilt to various state and federal charges linked to the torture and abuse of two Black men. Read More
Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Who Claimed to Be Late Kim Porter’s Niece Drops Bombshell Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Mogul
Diddy’s ex-nanny dismissed the lawsuit she filed against the embattled mogul. Read More
