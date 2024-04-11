The Bijou Star Files: Caitlyn Jenner Responds To O.J.’s Passing

CLOSE

Caitlyn Jenner Posts ‘Good Riddance’ After O.J. Simpson’s Death

Caitlyn Jenner posted some harsh words on social media following O.J. Simpson’s death on Thursday. Read More

USDA Urged To Remove Lunchables From School Menus After Consumer Reports Find High Levels Of Lead

Consumer Reports is calling on the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to remove Lunchable meal kits from school menus. Read More

Who’s Your Pick? Russell Wilson & Damson Idris Named ‘Sexiest Man Of The Moment’ By Essence

Essence has social media users weighing in on the hottest male celebrities after revealing Damson Idris and Russell Wilson as their first two men for ‘Sexiest Man of the Moment.’ Read More

Deion Sanders Reacts To His Daughter Deiondra Recently Revealing Her Pregnancy

Deion Sanders is sharing his thoughts and reactions after his daughter, Deiondra, recently revealed her pregnancy. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her “Hot Girl” Workout Routine

Megan Thee Stallion is spilling the tea on her “hot girl” workout routine. Read More

Producer ‘Lil Rod’ Alleges To Having Recordings Of Diddy Admitting To Crimes

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones who filed a lawsuit against Diddy is claiming he had recordings of the mogul admitting to crimes also pressuring artist to sign record deals, inappropriate sex acts and more… Read More

BUS AIDE BRUTALIZATION SPECIAL NEEDS KIDS’ PARENTS SPEAK OUT… Slam School District

Two of the parents of special needs kids who were allegedly brutalized by an aide at their school are speaking out … and they say this whole thing could’ve been prevented. Read More

BRONNY JAMES ‘NOWHERE NEAR READY’ FOR NBA… Anonymous GM Says

There are apparently critics of Bronny James‘ game in NBA front offices too … ’cause one general manager declared this week LeBron‘s kid is “nowhere near ready” to play in the Association right now. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION BIRTHDAY SUIT FOR MAGAZINE SPREAD …Talks Tory Lanez, Music, Etc.

Megan Thee Stallion stripped down for her latest magazine cover — and while the pictures are grabby in and of themselves … there’s a lot of substance in the actual interview as well. Read More

Ex-Mississippi Officers in ‘Goon Squad’ Case Sentenced in State Court for Torturing 2 Black Men

In state court on Wednesday, six former Mississippi law enforcement officers received sentencing after admitting guilt to various state and federal charges linked to the torture and abuse of two Black men. Read More

Diddy’s Ex-Nanny Who Claimed to Be Late Kim Porter’s Niece Drops Bombshell Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Mogul

Diddy’s ex-nanny dismissed the lawsuit she filed against the embattled mogul. Read More

