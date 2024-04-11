Chris Brown Disses Quavo R&B Style In New Track “Freak”

We know that Hip Hop rides or dies with beefs and battles, but it sounds like singer Chris Brown is starting a knew trend as it seems he took lyrical shots at Migos rapper Quavo in his new song ‘Freak’, because Quavo is now ‘freakin’ Breezy’s old girlfriend Karrueche Tran.
At midnight, Breezy dropped the deluxe version of his eleventh studio album 11:11 where he debuted 13 new tracks, which includes, the song “Freak” which is trending not for sampling “Air Force Ones” or because of the collabs that include Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, but because he is clearly taking lyrical shots at Quavo.
“F**king my old bi**es ain’t gone make us equal/ Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuevo [Quavo]/ Freak bi**h she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”
Why is Breezy comin for Quavo?
Chris Brown and Quavo have some alleged tension between them because the Migos rapper is dating Karrueche Tran after Breezy did, which means Qua may have broken the bro code by not being upfront about starting a romance with the model and actress, Karrueche Tran.
Although it might be a so-called diss track, much like all of Chris Browns music, ‘FREAK” IS FIRE!!
Take a listen below.
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Salute! Browns Sign Former Glenville High School Graduate
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Click Here To Stream The Total Solar Eclipse In Cleveland
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America