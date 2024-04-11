Entertainment

Chris Brown Disses Quavo R&B Style In New Track “Freak”

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We know that Hip Hop rides or dies with beefs and battles, but it sounds like singer Chris Brown is starting a knew trend as it seems he took lyrical shots at Migos rapper Quavo in his new song ‘Freak’, because Quavo is now ‘freakin’ Breezy’s old girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

At midnight, Breezy dropped the deluxe version of his eleventh studio album 11:11 where he debuted 13 new tracks, which includes, the song “Freak” which is trending not for sampling “Air Force Ones” or because of the collabs that include Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, but because he is clearly taking lyrical shots at Quavo.

“F**king my old bi**es ain’t gone make us equal/ Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuevo [Quavo]/ Freak bi**h she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Why is Breezy comin for Quavo?

Chris Brown and Quavo have some alleged tension between them because the Migos rapper is dating Karrueche Tran after Breezy did, which means Qua may have broken the bro code by not being upfront about starting a romance with the model and actress, Karrueche Tran.

Although it might be a so-called diss track, much like all of Chris Browns music, ‘FREAK” IS FIRE!!

Take a listen below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

White NBA Player Steve Nash Divorced Because His Pregnant Wife Had A Black Baby!?

News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

PBS 'American Masters: Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise' Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2017
Entertainment

Prayers: Oscar Award Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Has Passed

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

Close