Chris Brown Disses Quavo R&B Style In New Track “Freak”

We know that Hip Hop rides or dies with beefs and battles, but it sounds like singer Chris Brown is starting a knew trend as it seems he took lyrical shots at Migos rapper Quavo in his new song ‘Freak’, because Quavo is now ‘freakin’ Breezy’s old girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

At midnight, Breezy dropped the deluxe version of his eleventh studio album 11:11 where he debuted 13 new tracks, which includes, the song “Freak” which is trending not for sampling “Air Force Ones” or because of the collabs that include Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley, but because he is clearly taking lyrical shots at Quavo.

“F**king my old bi**es ain’t gone make us equal/ Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuevo [Quavo]/ Freak bi**h she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Why is Breezy comin for Quavo?

Chris Brown and Quavo have some alleged tension between them because the Migos rapper is dating Karrueche Tran after Breezy did, which means Qua may have broken the bro code by not being upfront about starting a romance with the model and actress, Karrueche Tran.

Although it might be a so-called diss track, much like all of Chris Browns music, ‘FREAK” IS FIRE!!

