Witness Refuses To Answer Questions During YSL Rico Trial

Published on April 15, 2024

US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG

Source: CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA / Getty

Why have they not sold the rights for a reality show for the ‘Young Thug, YSL Trial’ !?   Because it seems like the trial that will never end and it is the most entertaining thing to watch.

A few weeks ago, Adrian Bean a witness for the prosecution in the YSL RICO trial, while being questioned the stand, asked for some water then told those in the courtroom that he was high and might fall asleep while being questioned.

This past weeks episode of the Young Thug, YSL Rico Trial, the prosecution team called, Deangelo White to the witness stand and White wanted to know, “Why am I here? This is not my case. … I don’t know why I’m even here, man,”!?  when the prosecution asked him about allegedly can be heard in a 911 call from 2015 “regarding a shooting prosecutors argue was intended to target him.” Prosecutors are arguing that this shooting incident is connected with the charges of racketeering against Young Thug, whose real name is Jefferey Williams, and his other defendants.

Besides Deangelo White’s standard answer of “I dunno” or “That got nuthin’ to do with me,” of the prosecutions questions White also stated that he wanted to “go back to prison” and that the state was “holding me against my will” along with “This don’t have nothing to do with me,” … “This is not my case. I’m already doing a 10-year bid.”

That’s sad when someone would rather go back to jail then be in the middle of this drama. See videos below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

