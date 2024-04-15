Who Gon’ Check Me? Best Financial Apps For Budgeting

CLOSE

In our ever-growing economy where inflation wears the pants and calls the shots, making sure your finances are in order is simply a non-negotiable. We live in a world where being financially stable before you spot that first gray hair is a major right of passage. The days of being lukewarm when it comes to your financial health are long gone. It’s time to level up and move into a new season of being secure in your funds. With that being said, you may be asking yourself, ‘where do I even begin?’ Especially if forfeiting your morning coffee run is not up for discussion, regardless of how many bills you’re behind on. If you constantly find yourself keeping your head above water when it comes to budgeting, saving, and making payments on time, keep scrolling for the best financial apps for budgeting.

Miss Cleo is definitely that friend that will tell you like it is, even when you don’t want to hear it. This budgeting app is where AI and money go hand in hand. If you find yourself constantly spending more than you intended in a week or dipping into that emergency fund you’ve been saving up, Cleo will give you both choice words and a written overview of your spending via chat. Think of it as a bit of tough love and motivation to do better when it comes to your spending. Don’t worry, Cleo also sends updates cheering you on when you’re making progress. With this app, you also have the ability to build your credit and receive cash advances when necessary – as long as you make timely payments.

If you’re looking to be smart when it comes to budgeting, build your credit, and possibly request a cash advance every blue moon when you’re running low on money you can spend, Brigit is the app for you. While most apps request a tip when paying out your advance, with this app you can leave the tips for the waitresses. A tip isn’t requested, but it’s important to note that Brigit is a membership based app and totally worth it. I mean, would you rather spend $10/month on advanced features in hopes of financial wellness, or $10 on an overpriced coffee?

Sometimes when you’re on a financial journey, certain things are off limits. At the end of the day, we are human and while dipping into that savings account or emergency fund isn’t responsible, downloading an app that supports zero interest cash advances is an alternative worth trying. Although cash advances should be a measure taken when you have no other choice, with Klover, it’s a great choice. Not only does Klover offer cash advances based on bank activity, you also have the opportunity to cash out through taking surveys, uploading receipts, and connecting retail accounts.

This popular investing and savings app allows you to invest your spare change. By connecting your accounts, Acorns will take your spare change and invest it into an account. Talk about saving for a rainy day made easy! Focusing closely on your specified investing goal (retirement, education, investment for kids, and long term health), you’re given the opportunity to both save and also withdraw your funds at any time. If you’ve ever found yourself intrigued with the world of stock, this app allows you to become a micro-investor in no time.

Rocket Money is a cool choice for the visual learners! By showcasing a color coated graph, this app helps track your spending, monitor your credit history, and overall net worth. Along with the quality visuals, Rocket Money also curates a list of your subscription services (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Just Fab, etc.) which allows you to view a list to determine where money is being wasted. Many of us accumulate so many subscription services and then totally forget what we are paying for at the end of the day. For example, if your favorite series has ended on a network channel you’re paying for over the next ten months and you don’t watch it for any other shows, go ahead and pause that subscription for extra money in your pocket.

