RC Uncensored: Ryan Cameron Remembers Rico Wade

While the culture of hip-hop at large is certainly mourning the passing of Dungeon Family pioneer Rico Wade last Friday (April 12), the city of Atlanta is taking the loss of their local legend pretty rough in particular.

From being a family man and overall good friend to anyone he crossed paths with, to making sure the music he made alongside his Organized Noize members steadily remained in the hearts of fans everywhere, the world has experienced a great loss in one of hip-hop’s premiere elder statesmen of the South.

Ryan Cameron took a quick minute today on RC Uncensored to give his personal testimony of what he’s been seeing on the streets of ATL in the past 24 hours alone, including a shared sense of sadness, immense feelings of grief and memories of Rico from the past being reminisced over with bittersweet fondness.

A quick history lesson below for those who need it, via Variety:

“Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family also put out a statement reflecting on his legacy and meaning to the collectives. ‘We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.’

The Organized Noize songwriting-production team — which also featured Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown — was formed in the early ‘90s and played a pivotal role in early releases by Outkast, TLC, Goodie Mob and many others, and were frequently shouted out or featured on those recordings. Along with Jermaine Dupri, their sound, which was as indebted to classic R&B as hip-hop, defined the city’s burgeoning scene of the era, which would lay the framework for Atlanta’s dominance as a hip-hop capital in the coming decades.”

Rest in power, king.

Take a look above at what Ryan Cameron had to say above about his dear friend and fellow ATLien Rico Wade in a very special segment of RC Uncensored.

