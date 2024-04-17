The Bijou Star Files: OH Man Kills Uber Driver In A Phone Scam

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 17, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

OHIO MAN SHOOTS & KILLS FEMALE UBER DRIVER… Both Were Scammed!!!

An Ohio man has been charged in the fatal shooting of an Uber driver, whom he reportedly thought was involved in an elaborate plot to scam him … and ditto for the woman, BTW…. Read More

Jayda Cheaves Speaks Out After Photo Of Her With No Makeup Goes Viral

Here’s How The Makeup-Free Photo Of Jayda Cheaves Surfaced…Read More

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Salaries Are Reportedly Revealed

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark recently made their entry in the WNBA with the organization’s draft event on Monday, April 15. Now, the pair’s salary with the organization has reportedly been revealed. Read More

Latto’s Mom Is Going Viral After The Rapper Posted Photos Of Her

Social media is sharing reactions after Latto posted throwback and current photos of her mother, Misti Pitts. Read More

Judge Awards $23.5 Million To Undercover St. Louis Officer Beaten By Three White Colleagues During 2017 Protest

A St. Louis judge awarded a former police officer $23.5 million on Monday after he was brutally beaten by three white colleagues during a 2017 protest while working undercover. Read More

Red Lobster Considering Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Popular seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to financial struggles. The chain has reportedly grappled with high lease and labor costs, significantly impacting its cash flow. Read More

Ice Cube Trends As Basketball Fans Discuss Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rookie Contract

Ice Cube began to trend on X Tuesday morning after Caitlin Clark’s rookie contract was revealed. Last night the WNBA draft took place and the Indiana Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick. Read More

Drake Tells Rick Ross He ‘Shoulda Just Asked for Another Feature,’ Rozay Demands Apology and BBL Confession

Ross doubts Drake will respond to his “Champagne Moments” diss, saying the “pace is boring me, it’s moving too slow.” Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Receives Court Approval To Join Her On International Tour

It looks like the international leg of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour will be a family affair, after all. Read More

Nelly Says Apple Bottom Is Coming Back, But Can It Survive?

Days ago, “Hot In Herre” rapper Nelly sent fans into a frenzy when he shared a graphicof several Apple Bottoms caricatures rocking the early 2000s fashions. Read More

Yung Miami Clarifies She Has No Problem With Anyone After Being Called Out For Seemingly Liking A Tweet About Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty: “Please Leave Me Alone”

Yung Miami is in hot water with the Barbz, and this time, it’s over a tweet. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Guardian Demands Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Return $112k ‘Overpaid’ Divorce Settlements

Wiliams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, previously petitioned a court for settlement payments Williams agreed to make as a condition of their divorce. Read More

Professional Boxer Ryan Garcia Claims To ‘Identify As A Woman’ In Post Accusing Opponent Devin Haney Of A ‘Hate Crime’ For Shoving During Heated Staredown

Boxer Ryan Garcia’s latest posts have many wondering if he’s trolling or calling for help. Read More

Toni Braxton Had To Visit ‘At Least’ Six Doctors Before Being Properly Diagnosed w/ Lupus: ‘No One Could Figure Out What Was Wrong’

R&B songstress Toni Braxton is opening up about her long journey with lupus. Read More

Jaleel White Thanks His Parents As He Reacts To ‘Quiet On The Set’ Documentary: ‘I Always Felt Safe & Protected On Set, I Was Lucky’

Jaleel White is the latest former child star to weigh in on the bombshell documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Read More

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at Kent State University after groups protest his visit

Protests stayed peaceful as Rittenhouse shared his perspective of the incident that led to him being indicted on and eventually found not guilty of homicide charges. Read More

North Carolina HS student charged after slapping female teacher in profanity-filled classroom tantrum in front of laughing classmates

A North Carolina high school student was charged after he allegedly slapped his teacher multiple times during a viral profanity-laced classroom rant earlier this week. Read More

