Entertainment

Toni Braxton Advised Not To Speak Her Truth To Save Her Career

Published on April 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Jazz In the Garden

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

Back in the day, from a marketing stand point, entertainers were portrayed as not only amazingly talented but perfect from the way they spoke, dressed and behaved in their personal time.  The industry felt that fans could not handle the truth and would at times advise entertainers not to get married, not divulge they were married, not to have children, not to publicly admit their sexuality or anything they felt might make the public see them other then they perfect creation they were trying to sell.

In the case of living legend, Grammy Award winning singer Toni Braxton, she is now opening up about when she was diagnosed with Lupus it was one thing to receive the diagnosis, but she was then told by management to keep it a secret or loose her singing career.

“I was told to hide that I had lupus. Like, ’Don’t tell anyone,’”… “people get scared around sick celebrities. Nobody gets insured, and I couldn’t get insured.”  “I didn’t get work at first. No one wanted to put me on the stage. ‘Well, suppose she collapses on stage? And insurance? How are we going to do that?’ ”

According to her Rheumatologist Dr. Daniel Jeffrey Wallace, Toni Braxton wasn’t the only entertainer with that Lupus testimony.

How crazy is that, since we now live in a world where negativity is the best policy.

Take a listen to the interview below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
WZAK Radio One Cleveland Personality DJ HazMatt
Dish Nation

Dish Nation Cleveland Minute 070220

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

- CLE

Do You Dish? Catch DJ HazMatt Weeknights ON TV!!!!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- Videos

Erica Campbell Surprises Hometown Champions [VIDEO]

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Entertainment News

DAVID AND TAMELA MANN- NEW SERIES ON BET

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Close