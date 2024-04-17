Ashanti Confirms She’s Expecting And Marrying Nelly

CLOSE

Ashanti just dropped a whole lot of, Baby, Baby, Baby 🎶 formulated tea.

Ashanti and Nelly reunited, last summer posting videos of taking it nice and slow, leaving fans to wonder what was really going on with the 90’s Hip Hop favorite couple. Well it seems like we just found out that they got back together, and their relationship is moving at the speed of light or making up for lost time.

Ashanti is now giving affirmation as well as confirmation that, yes, she and Nelly are back together, expecting their first child together plus they are also engaged.

In a too cute video shared by Ashanti and Essence, Ashanti’s team seems to be rushing her to get on stage. Then someone asks Ashanti how much time does she need? Ashanti takes a couple of waddles and say’s about nine months.

According to Essence, Nelly and Ashanti are also engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti and Nelly are proof of “If you love something, set it free. If it comes back, it’s yours. If not, it was never meant to be,”

Take a look at the video below.