Jeezy Changed His Mind He Now Only Wants ‘Joint Legal And Physical Custody’

It sounds like every time Jeezy and Jeannie Mai agree to an arrangement the meeting of the minds check out. According to Jeezy he agreed to move to the basement while they are going through [mind you their basement is probably more like you and I’s house]. But allegedly that arrangement went south when Jeannie Mai packed up her things and little Monaco and moved out.

Jeezy claimed Jeannie Mai was keeping their daughter from him, Jeannie claimed that was not the case and that she had abided by all visitations however she had a concern about guns in the house and that it wasn’t a safe environment for Monaco. Jeezy says that Monaco is never unsupervised and his guns are locked up.

Jeezy then countered with alleged court documents obtained by TMZ, because of Jeannie Mai’s extensive travel schedule, Jeannie’s brother and mother have been taking care of their child a majority of the time, so his thinking is if Monaco came and lived him she would have a more stable life.

Now it’s being reported that Jeezy has had a change of heart and is rolling back on his custody case.

In his “renewed motion” obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Jeezy clarifies that he wants joint custody. He goes on to say that he’s only seen his daughter 8 times this year. The rapper says Jeannie attempted to establish a visitation agreement, but Jeannie hasn’t held up her end and currently hasn’t shared her legal address with the rapper.

