Listen Live
Lifestyle

Spring Cleaning Made Easy With This One Hack

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Shot of a young boy helping his father to clean the kitchen

Source: Jay Yuno / Getty

High sun. Breezy weather. Blooming flowers. Forward clocks.

Spring has officially sprung.

You know what that means – it’s time for spring cleaning!

Whether you need to organize your ‘Monica Closet’ or tackle outdoor upgrades, this is the perfect time to be out with the old and in the new. Over all, spring cleaning is about creating a space that looks, smells, and feels inviting and comfortable.

Personally, I aim for my house to look like no one lives there at all times (a not-so-difficult task seeing as I live alone). I understand, though, not everyone’s idea of a fun weekend includes detailing the house. But, deep cleaning isn’t such a chore when you have a system that makes your time spent sprucing up fast and effective.

Take comfort in knowing this method requires no new gadgets, cleaners, or tools. You will be confident in your results no matter what you use with this four-part checklist. Although, if you’ve already been “influenced” by #CleanTok and #Cleanstagram to grab a mini steamer or citrus scented paste, now is your chance to put that new purchase to good use.

If previously, you focused on what could be seen, now, every crease, crevice, and corner will be accounted for in your deep cleaning routine. You’ll never be caught “missing a spot” with this foolproof method to ensure your home stays pristine.

I created this simple acronym on a whim and it has transformed the way I maintain my space.

It is BUBA (Buh-bah). Behind. Under. Between. Above.

We’re all guilty of adhering to the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mentality sometimes. BUBA helps get rid of the unwanted dirt and clutter that accumulates because of it – even if it is just once a year.

BEHIND – As you clean, don’t start on the surface, start behind. Pull out your appliances, furniture, storage bins and baskets, etc. – You might find that other side of sock you’ve been looking for. – Sweep, wipe, and mop as necessary. Be sure to allow the space to dry fully before returning what was moved.

UNDER – Under microwaves, couches, beds, carpets, toilets are traps for germs and mess hidden in plain sight. Be sure to lift up and look below a surface when tidying to get anything that has fallen or slipped out of view.

BETWEEN – Anywhere there’s a gap, like the void between your stove and counter, is a vacuum for crumbs, spills, and splatters. Don’t forget to clean between those hard to reach places. This will prevent mold, mildew, and unwanted guests.

ABOVE – Places we don’t see or interact with on a daily basis like above the fridge, stove hood, cabinetry, or ceiling fan can be plastered with dust and grease from cooking. Grab a step stool to get an elevated view of what needs to be done.

When implementing BUBA you can be sure no room or section in your home gets overlooked. Not to mention, hidden odors and allergens don’t stand a chance! One up last year’s spring refresh routine with this easy to remember technique.

Spring Cleaning Made Easy With This One Hack  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Lebron James Hosts An Advance Screening Of Universal Pictures "Trainwreck" In Akron
Entertainment

Gloria James Talks To GMA About 602 in The House Of 330

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

RICK JAMES RTW
Entertainment

Win Front Row Tickets To Super Freak: The Rick James Story!

Warner Home Video's DVD Release Of "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown"
Entertainment News

R.I.P. Original “Charlie Brown” Voice Actor Peter Robbins Has Died at Age 65

Sam Sylk

Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted Into The ‘Hall Of Fame’ And Says He Can Still Play

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close