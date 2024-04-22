Listen Live
Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Gospel powerhouse Jekalyn Carr decided to ring in her 27th birthday by paying homage to the female Gospel legends who came before her, and the results are absolutely fabulous!

The Stellar Award-winning vocalist teased the special photoshoot on her Instagram on Sunday. As you may know, themed birthday shoots are becoming a bit of a tradition for her. Last year’s Western theme was a hit with her fans, so the pressure had to be on for this year.

On Monday (Apr. 22), Carr finally unveiled her beautiful recreations of classic album covers by four iconic ladies of Gospel: Pastor Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Dorinda Clark-Cole and CeCe Winans. 

The results are absolutely breathtaking!

Jekalyn as Pastor Shirley Caesar

Jekalyn as Yolanda Adams

Jekalyn as Dorinda Clark-Cole

Jekalyn as CeCe Winans

Needless to say… this was a slam dunk! Happy birthday, Jekalyn!

RELATED: 

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

Jekalyn Carr Debuts ‘You Carried Me’ Single [LISTEN]

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

Sam Sylk News

‘Insecure’ Music Playlist From Season 3 Episode 6 Released

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get Ready to Celebrate One Year of Service with the PNC Fairfax Connection

News & Gossip

Scottish Woman Finds Freshly Shaved Beard Trimmings In Her Breakfast Sandwich

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Entertainment

My First Time: Usher (And That Hat!) Tells Us About His Debut On The Skating Rink

Array
Entertainment News

Terry Crews: ‘White Chicks 2’ is About to Happen Soon

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close