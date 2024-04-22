Frank Ski Drops Earth Day Song “Amazon Sunrise (Lovely Day),” Announces Winners Of Planet Green Science Contest

Frank Ski’s heart for people and the environment shines bright through his work as a radio/TV personality and philanthropist. We recently talked with the community advocate who is celebrating Earth Day (April 22) with a new climate song and the announcement of the winners of his Frank Ski Kids Foundation’s 2024 Planet Green Science Contest. In the interview above, he opens up about what drives him to serve his community in this capacity.

A cause near and dear to Frank Ski, Earth Day celebrates the communion of support for environmental wellness and he’s doing his part by sending 10 students from around the nation on an all-expense paid trip to the Great Barrier Reef in Australia to participate in related educational activities this summer.

To qualify, students had to submit an essay addressing the health of the earth’s ecosystem, whereas most focused on the impact of the destruction human-created pollution has on the reef and aquatic life. The winners were selected at Frank Ski Kids Foundation events in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta that took place at Howard University and the Georgia Aquarium where applicants presented their essays orally in front of a live audience and panel.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to explore the world and learn from its wonders,” Frank Ski says. “This contest is more than just a trip; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! The yearly expeditions inspire young minds, cultivate a love for learning, and empower future generations to become responsible stewards of our planet.”

For over 20 years, the Frank Ski Foundation has been an empowering resource for students to explore the world and immerse themselves in culture. This year, he also recognizes the awareness of nature’s impact with a new song called “Amazon Sunrise (Lovely Day),” sampling Bill Withers. The song comes from a compilation album he’s releasing on Friday, April 26 — Frank Ski Presents: Climate Change.

“I’ve been taking students around the world to study climate change [for years]. Little did I know, that would inspire this album,” he says. “I wanted to create a soundtrack of what each trip smelt like, felt like, looked like and most importantly, sounded like.”

The music doesn’t stop there.

Frank Ski revealed that he’s also working on a “25 years of Frank Ski” album to feature his original songs like ‘Whore’s In This House,” which was mostly recently sampled by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in “WAP.” In addition to the music, he’s gearing up to release an “inspirational vitamin” book to mirror the encouraging gems he shares on-air and online, and his 20th Annual Celebrity Wine Tasting & Live Auction returns to Atlanta on May 5 to benefit expeditions for kids participating in the Frank Ski Kids Foundation’s travel overseas.

To learn more about Frank Ski and the Frank Ski Kids Foundation, visit frankskikids.org.

