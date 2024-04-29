Michael Rainey Jr Praises His Mom For His Financial Security

CLOSE

The shocking documentary ‘Quiet On The Set’ has had social media and blogs on fire by revealing some of the things that child actors go through. Even as far back as 1989 when actor Gary Coleman sued his parents for mismanagement of his income while working as a child actor on the TV show “Diff’rent Strokes.” The Trust fund that was created for his earnings was supposed to be valued at up to $18 million, but when Coleman wanted to access the money at the age of 17, he discovered it only had $220,000.

Recently Micheal Rainey Jr. AKA Tariq St. Patrick on two highly successful Starz Powerseries learned that Starz cancelled the star studded spinoff ‘Power Book II: Ghost’. Fans right away wanted to know what’s next for the Power Universe star that we have watched grow up on television.

Michael Rainey Jr. does have plans however the one thing his mom did was make sure that he was straight when he became of age. According to Michael Rainey Jr. his mom did a phenomenal job helping him save money while being a child actor. As a matter of fact he didn’t realize how much he was bringing in.

