Entertainment

Michael Rainey Jr Praises His Mom For His Financial Security

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

The shocking documentary ‘Quiet On The Set’ has had social media and blogs on fire by revealing some of the things that child actors go through.  Even as far back as 1989 when actor Gary Coleman sued his parents for mismanagement of his income while working as a child actor on the TV show “Diff’rent Strokes.” The Trust fund that was created for his earnings was supposed to be valued at up to $18 million, but when Coleman wanted to access the money at the age of 17, he discovered it only had $220,000.

Recently Micheal Rainey Jr. AKA Tariq St. Patrick on two highly successful Starz Powerseries learned that Starz cancelled the star studded spinoff ‘Power Book II: Ghost’.  Fans right away wanted to know what’s next for the Power Universe star that we have watched grow up on television.

Michael Rainey Jr. does have plans however the one thing his mom did was make sure that he was straight when he became of age.    According to Michael Rainey Jr. his mom did a phenomenal job helping him save money while being a child actor.  As a matter of fact he didn’t realize how much he was bringing in.

Take a look at the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

Amerie Album Release Party for Touch - April 26, 2005
Entertainment News

Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records

Entertainment News, Sam Sylk

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled

Sam Sylk News

The New York Times Mistaken Angela Bassett for Omarosa

Lifestyle

“Church In The Club” Features Kierra Sheard For Black History Month

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Get All The Info You Need About Flu Shots Courtesy of Molina Healthcare

Close