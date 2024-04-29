Entertainment

The Bijou Star Files: Suge Feels Sympathy For The EP Tryna Be All In the Video

Published on April 29, 2024

Bijou Star Files

Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 29, 2024:  Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

SUGE KNIGHT WON’T CELEBRATE DIDDY’S DOWNFALL …Bad Day For Hip Hop

Diddy’s legal troubles aren’t anything to cheer about, says Suge Knight … a shocking sentiment given the decades-long bad blood between the two, and he reveals his sentiments in a brand new documentary “TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy.”  Read More

AUBREY O’DAYCLAIMS DIDDY WANTED TO BUY HER SILENCE… With Publishing Rights

Aubrey O’Day claims Diddy was trying to buy her and other ex-Bad Boy artists’ silence when he gave back their publishing rights … which she says weren’t worth jack.  Read More

Diddy’s Legal Team Files Motion To Dismiss Claims In Lawsuit Alleging He Sexually Assaulted A Woman In 1991

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team has filed a motion to dismiss claims in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 1991.  Read More

Pilar Sanders Reacts After Deion Sanders Criticizes Daughter Shelomi For Leaving University Of Colorado Boulder

Pilar Sanders recently reacted to the negative comments Deion Sanders had for their daughter Shelomi.  Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

