The Bijou Star Files: Dan Schneider Suing ‘Quiet on Set’

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 3, 2024: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Dan Schneider Sues ‘Quiet on Set’ Producers for Defamation, Calls Nickelodeon Abuse Docuseries a ‘Hit Job’

Dan Schneider, the showrunner of some of Nickelodeon’s biggest shows who was one of the subjects of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” is suing the ID docuseries’ producers for defamation. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Controversial Lifetime Doc May Have Additional Installments, According To Producers: ‘The Story’s Not Over’

Producers of the controversial Where’s Wendy Williams docuseries hinted they have more projects in the works. Read More

Lifetime to Premiere Docuseries on Nicole Brown Simpson’s Life and Tragic Death

Lifetime is set to unveil a new docuseries titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, which will air over a two-night event. Read More

SZA Is Sick Of Y’all Calling Her An R&B Artist & Here’s Why

SZA didn’t hold back while recently discussing being labeled an “R&B artist.” The singer opened up about being fixed to that description because she’s Black. Read More

BRITNEY SPEARS Paramedics, Police Called to Hotel …GUESTS FEARED MENTAL BREAKDOWN

Britney Spears got into a huge fight with her boyfriend Wednesday night, and she ended up out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance … Read More

Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Started Investigating Her Trolls And Calling Them On The Phone

Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she found a way to access people’s personal information and admits to tracking the trolls down who are spamming her social media accounts. Read More

BEYONCÉ ADDED TO FRENCH DICTIONARY …Check Out the Definition!!!

Beyoncé is making French history — as her name is set to be added to the Larousse dictionary … and you gotta peep their definition for Queen Bey. Read More

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER 2ND ONE DIES FROM INFECTION …Months After John Barnett

Another Boeing whistleblower has died … just months after John Barnett‘s apparent suicide — and, his lawyer seemingly wants to explore whether the two deaths are connected. Read More

HALLE BERRY SCREAMS OUT ‘I HAVE MENOPAUSE’!!! On Steps of the U.S. Capitol

Halle Berry is passionate about her menopause — and she’s talking about it in public … on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, no less, where she’s advocating for more awareness on this. Read More

Ashanti Didn’t Let Her Baby Bump Stop Her From Dropping It Low! (VIDEO)

A pregnant belly isn’t stopping Ashanti from flexing her Megan-knees! The ‘Baby’ singer recently performed and dropped it low on stage with ease. Read More

Toronto Restaurant ‘New Ho King’ Receives A Surge Of Attention Following Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track Towards Drake

A Toronto restaurant is receiving a lot of attention after it was mentioned in Kendrick Lamar’s diss track towards Drake. Read More

Youthforia’s Jet Black Makeup Foundation Has Social Media Outraged…And Rightfully So [Video]

Makeup company Youthforia has received waves of backlash for its newly introduced dark foundation, and the outrage appears well-deserved. Read More

Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes Call Out Stephen A Smith for Calling League Office About Russell Westbrook [Video]

After Game 3 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks game, Stephen A. Smith was curious about why Russell Westbrook was not suspended after his outburst in Game 3. Smith said that when he saw that Russell Westbrook was not suspended, he had to call the NBA league Office for an explanation. Read More

You Can See Some of Your Favorite Artists for $25 Thanks to Live Nation Concert Week

Live Nation just revealed its concert week promotion, offering tickets for just $25 from May 8th to May 14th. Read More

Akbar V Accuses Cardi B of Having Her Attacked in New York

Days after Akbar V was attacked in a club over the weekend, the Atlanta rapper is calling out Cardi B, accusing her of ordering the hit. Read More

Alicia Keys Reacts After Earning 13 Tony Nominations for “Hell’s Kitchen” Musical

The American Theatre Wing announced the 2024 nominees for the Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, which is more commonly known as the Tony Awards. Included in the list of shows acknowledged was “Hell’s Kitchen,” a semi-autobiographical production based on Alicia Keys’ life. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am