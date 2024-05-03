Ashanti Drops It Like It’s Hot, Baby Bump And All

Baby, baby, baby, Ashanti and Nelly are having a baby and the soon to be mommy isn’t skipping a beat.
Singer Ashanti set sail on the ‘Fantastic Voyage’ cruise, with a classic Ashanti performance glammed up from head to toe. During her set she was joined on stage by rapper Ja’Rule when Ashanti showed she might be very pregnant but she is definitely in shape as she dropped it like it was hot, baby bump and all.
Clearly Ashanti is not under any doctors orders to rest and elevate her feet, as it seems Ashanti is book shows until her belly blows.
Take a look at the video below
