Entertainment

Ashanti Drops It Like It’s Hot, Baby Bump And All

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Baby, baby, baby, Ashanti and Nelly are having a baby and the soon to be mommy isn’t skipping a beat.

Singer Ashanti set sail on the ‘Fantastic Voyage’ cruise, with a classic Ashanti performance glammed up from head to toe.  During her set she was joined on stage by rapper Ja’Rule when Ashanti showed she might be very pregnant but she is definitely in shape as she dropped it like it was hot, baby bump and all.

Related Stories

Clearly Ashanti is not under any doctors orders to rest and elevate her feet, as it seems Ashanti is book shows until her belly blows.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Politics

Lara Trump Says RNC Poll Watchers Will ‘Physically Handle The Ballots,’ Which They Are Not Allowed To Do

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Secretary of Health & Human Services Kathleen Sebelius Discusses Health Care

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Entertainment

Bodycam Shows Canton Saying ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Before He Dies During Arrest

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Chef Roundtable

Close