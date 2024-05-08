DeVon Franklin & Tyler Perry Team Up To Produce Faith-Based Films For Netflix

CLOSE

Netflix is diving deep into faith-based programming. Their first step is announcing a partnership with DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry.

Netflix Faith-Based Films

Under the multi-year deal, both Hollywood heavyweights will produce several films in conjunction with Tyler Perry Studios. Their first offering will be “R&B.” Written by Mike Elliot of “Brown Sugar” fame and Cory Tynan of “Play’d, “R&B” is a modern-day retelling of the story of one of the Bible’s most iconic couples, Ruth and Boaz.

Set in Tennessee, “R&B” follows a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman. While doing that, she finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had. Casting has yet to announced for the film.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relatio nship with Tyler Perry Studios,” Niija Kuykendall, Vice President at Netflix Film, said. “Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members.”

This deal marks an expansion of the the creative partnership already in place between Tyler Perry and Netlfix. Perry’s “Mea Culpa” starring Kelly Rowland debuted at no. 1 on the Top 10 English Films List on the streaming service. He’s also delivered “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Fall From Grace,” and “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment of the billion-dollar Madea franchise.

This will be Franklin’s first dalliance with Netflix. His last project, “Flamin’ Hot,” the telling of the story behind the birth of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, was distributed by Hulu which is now owned by Disney.

While “R&B” is only the first film in the arsenal, with two cinephiles like Perry and Franklin at the helm of this new Netflix partnership, you can bet the pair will put forth quality content that touches the human spirit while amplifying God.

