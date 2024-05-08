Ja Rule Hosts Mother’s Day Luncheon For Formerly Incarcerated Mothers

CLOSE

50 Cent gives Ja Rule a hard time more often than not. Ja’s reputation was taken to task by the Fyre Festival fiasco that didn’t produce the hottest music festival ever but two documentaries. However what Ja Rule did for 40 formerly incarcerated women recently will make you forget about all of that.

Ja Rule recently celebrated mothers a little early by hosting a Mother’s Day Luncheon. Ja Rule and Sei Less Restaurant’s co-founder Ivi Shano joined forces Tuesday in NYC to host an uplifting luncheon dedicated to 40 moms and their children who had their lives altered by the criminal justice system . The luncheon was a partnership between The Ladies of Hope Ministries and REFORM Alliance.

