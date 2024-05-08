Martin Lawrence is back out on the road in 2024-2025, and great tickets are now available for all his upcoming shows! Whether you know him for roles in movies like Bad Boys and Big Momma’s House, his eponymous TV show Martin, or some of the funniest standup specials of the last couple decades, you know you’ll want to see the legendary Lawrence when he performs his newest material live at a venue near you. Especially since his “Y’all Know What It Is” Tour costars hilarious folks like Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, and a whole lot more!

“Comedy gives me that instant gratification,” Lawrence shared in a press release promoting the tour. “Seeing the fans up close and in person, making people laugh, doing what I love most, this is what it’s all about for me. But hey…y’all know what it is!”

Check out the tour schedule below to learn more about his upcoming set in your area, score your Martin Lawrence Tickets, and get ready to laugh yourself sick!

Can’t wait for Marty Mar? He’ll also be back on the bigscreen this summer in the latest Bad Boy film. Check out the trailer below.

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years was originally published on theboxhouston.com