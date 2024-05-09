Shaunie Says She’s Not Sure If She Ever Loved Shaq

CLOSE

Some on social media felt that Pastor Keion was out of order, when he publicly asked a woman to hush while snapping his finger at her, saying, “Silence in the name of Jesus.’ which started a dragging campaign. Pastor Keion Henderson along with First Lady Shaunie Henderson sat down with Tamron Hall to explain why he wasn’t. However that’s not the reason the Henderson’s were on Tamron Hall.

Reality television star and ‘Basketball Wives’ creator, now First Lady, Shaunie Henderson formally known as O’Neal, has written a book Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms, where she reveals a revelation about her marriage to ex-husband, NBA great, now analyst, Shaquille O’Neal, with whom she shares 4 children with.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,”“I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.”

People actually thought that Shaunie and Shaq would get back together just prior to Shaunie marrying Pastor Keion, so you would think that hearing about the excerpt would hurt a little.

Shaq took to his IG to respond with:

“I understand… I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best… ❤️ All love, Shaq,” he wrote, along with the caption, “trust me i get it.”