Melt Bar & Grilled Sued For $2.3M In Unpaid Rent & More

Published on May 24, 2024

Double-Cheeseburger Plate with Beer

Source: Darwin Brandis / Getty

Restaurant Melt Bar & Grilled, an Ohio staple, is being sued for more than $2 million in unpaid rent and more.

FOX 8 reports that landlords of the four Melt locations claim that the restaurant has bounced checks, avoided paying utility bills, and been late on rent. They’re suing for $2.3 million.

The restaurant is facing four lawsuits in three separate counties.

From FOX 8:

The latest lawsuit was filed on Thursday, May 16, by Easton Gateway Property Co., owner of the Easton Town Center shopping district in Columbus and Melt’s Worth Avenue location, which opened in 2014.

Easton put Melt on notice for unpaid rent on Nov. 9, 2023, giving owner Matt Fish five days to settle up.

Melt has closed three of its locations in the last two years.

CLICK HERE to read the entire FOX 8 report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

