The Bijou Star Files: Martin Lawrence Addresses Fans Health Concerns

Martin Lawrence Addresses Health Concerns Following Viral Video: ‘I’m Blessed’
Martin Lawrence is addressing his health after fans became concerned about the actor's well-being following a recent interview and red carpet appearance.
WILL SMITH WATCH ME HANDLE A GUN & A CAMERA …At The Same Time!!!
Will Smith has picked up a thing or two in his decorated Hollywood career … because he's now able to film himself starring in his blockbuster action movies!!!
JEMELE HILL: ANGEL AND CAITLIN NEED EACH OTHER… Like Magic And Bird!!!
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese may not be the best of friends, but their careers will forever be tied to each other's … so says Jemele Hill, who sees early comparisons to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird!!
PAT MCAFEE CAITLIN ACCEPTED MY APOLOGY… For ‘White Bitch’ Remark
Everything seems to be A-OK with Pat McAfee and Caitlin Clark following his controversial "white bitch" comment — the ESPN personality said Tuesday the WNBA star has accepted his apology for the remark.
MUSIC PRODUCER THE-DREAMSUED BY PROTÉGÉ FOR SEXUAL BATTERY, ABUSE, TRAFFICKING
The-Dream is facing a number of troubling allegations — including sexual battery, abuse and trafficking — in a new lawsuit from a woman who claims she was his former protégé.
Kash Doll Responds To Haters Who Called Her Louis Vuitton Baby Shower ‘Ghetto’
Kash Doll is clapping back at haters who said something negative about her LouisVuitton baby shower.
Rihanna’s Empire Is Expanding Again With Fenty Hair (VIDEO)
Rihanna's Fenty empire is growing, roommates! On Tuesday (June 4), the singer announced her Fenty Hair hairline on social media.
SEAN KINGSTON SHERIFF WANTS HIM TO PAY UP …Reimburse Extradition Costs
Sean Kingston was shipped out from California to Florida in his $1 million fraud case, and now a Sunshine State sheriff's office wants to send the singer a bill for the transport costs.
GIANT VENOMOUS FLYING SPIDERS INVADING NEW YORK ANY DAY NOW …Not Friendly Neighborhood Type!!!
Peter Parker's got company … an invasive species of spider is preparing to invade New York, and these arachnids can fly through the air like Spider-Man!
KANYE WEST Accuses Ex-Yeezy Employee OF EXTORTION REGARDING LAWSUIT
Kanye West was accused of a lot of wrongdoing by a former Yeezy employee, but he's hitting back — claiming it's actually her who's in the wrong … alleging she's trying to extort him.
TYRESE ALL SMILES AT DINNER WITH BEN CRUMP… Amid Legal Battles
Tyrese is looking calm, cool and collected amid a slew of legal woes … but maybe that's because he just got some great advice from famed lawyer Ben Crump.
FLAVOR FLAV ORDERS ENTIRE RED LOBSTER MENU …Tryna Save the Company!!!
Flavor Flav's not letting Red Lobster get lost at sea without a fight … 'cause he's spending his hard-earned bucks mukbangin' their entire menu — all in an effort to save 'em.
JENNIFER LOPEZ NEW MOVIE HITS IT BIG IN STREAMING… Amid String Of Woes
Jennifer Lopez has had a rough time lately with all the negativity in her life … but she's coming back with a vengeance, scoring big streaming numbers with her new Netflix film.
Florida Airport Employee Arrested After Passenger Tracks Missing Luggage to Home
A Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport male employee was arrested after a Spirit Airlines passenger tracked their missing luggage to his home.
Revolt Announces New Ownership Structure, Allowing Employees To Become Part Owners
Revolt, the media company formerly led by Diddy, has now transitioned to new ownership. Sean Combs previously sold his stake in the company, with employees now becoming the largest shareholder group.
TikToker Catches J. Cole Being ‘Ignored’ by Tesla Employees While Shopping for New Vehicle
Apparently car buying doesn't get any easier when you're rich and famous, at least not if you're J. Cole shopping for a Tesla.
Viral TikTok of Creepy Back Rooms in Denver Airport Reignites Conspiracy Theories
A man recently went viral for his first-hand account of an airport's mysterious backrooms.
Mystery Deepens as Third Baby from Same Parents Is Found Abandoned In Seven Years
Authorities have confirmed that "Baby Elsa," discovered in a shopping bag shortly after her birth on the chilliest night of the year in January, is the third child abandoned by the same parents since 2017.
Trina Gives Update On Current Relationship w/ Nicki Minaj + Shares She Wasn’t Being Shady When She Named Beyoncé The Queen Of Rap
Trina is setting the record straight!
Brad Pitt Reportedly Blames Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie For Daughter Shiloh Legally Dropping His Last Name, Insiders Say
It seems actor Brad Pitt is hurt by his daughter Shiloh dropping his surname.
Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against 3 Trump allies over fake electors scheme
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed felony forgery charges Tuesday against two attorneys and an aide who helped submit paperwork falsely saying that former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state in 2020.
